Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Aries Today marks the official Equinox, so between now and late October, you'll be happiest when you're with other people, even if you want to be by yourself. This gives you a chance to work on your partnerships and also to take part in some sort of teamwork. You may also be more conciliatory than usual, and more ready to give and take. Lucky Number 486 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus This looks like being one of the nicest days of the month. You're feeling sunny tempered and outgoing and you'll get a kick out of everyone you meet. You'll really shine if you're taking part in a social event, and you might even turn a few heads while you're about it. This is also a brilliant day for love, whether you're doing some harmless flirting or some heavy romancing. Lucky Number 109 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini From today, you're all set for a month of laughter, happiness and love. Your popularity will rise, your love life will blossom and you'll feel extremely positive. If you're currently a single Gemini, that situation could soon change when you're swept off your feet, whether it's a long-lasting relationship or short and sweet. And as if all that weren't enough, you'll also experience a surge in your self-confidence. Great! Lucky Number 954 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer You're a home loving soul and you're ready to prove it over the next four weeks. Gather your family around you, whether they're blood relations, your friends, colleagues or pets, and enjoy their company. You won't want to stray too far from home if you can possibly avoid it because you're much more comfortable in familiar surroundings right now than in strange ones. Lucky Number 340 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo During the next four weeks you'll be very wrapped up in local events and neighborhood situations. This means you might get heavily involved in what's happening on your own doorstep, whether it's with your community, your neighbors or your close family. You'll also enjoy getting out and about, and you won't want to be stuck in one place for too long. Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Put a big red ring around this date in your diary because it has all the hallmarks of being one of the nicest days in the whole of September. You're feeling cheerful, optimistic and happy, and life obliges by making things go your way. You might even be tempted to try a modest gamble or bet, simply because you're feeling lucky. But note the word 'modest'! Lucky Number 635 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra During the next four weeks you'll be very wrapped up in your own affairs and you won't have as much time as usual to spare for other people's concerns. That may not go down very well in some quarters, but you need this chance to be self-centered and to think about what's going on in your life. You'll also experience a big boost to your confidence and a greater sense of who you are. Lucky Number 701 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio It's another day when your thoughts turn to social events and you're keen on mixing with others. You'll enjoy being with people who are on the same wavelength as you, because you'll feel a tremendous connection with them, and it will be even better if you're all working towards a common aim or you have a shared enthusiasm, such as a particular hobby. Lucky Number 964 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius During the coming four weeks you'll enjoy spending time with friends and anyone else who is on the same wavelength as you. This will be a great opportunity to pick up the threads of your social life, especially if you've had to forget about them recently because of pressure of work or other commitments. Well, it's now time to start enjoying yourself again! Lucky Number 792 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn There's already an emphasis on your career and goals and it becomes even stronger from today. During the coming four weeks you'll feel much more confident about your abilities than usual and you'll want to prove them to yourself as well as to other people. This is no time to be a shrinking violet or unduly modest, Capricorn. Lucky Number 615 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius The horizons of your world are starting to open up and they'll continue to expand during the next four weeks. This will be an exciting time for you because it will present you with all sorts of possibilities and opportunities that you can't wait to try. Something with spiritual or mystical overtones fascinates you. Lucky Number 573 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo