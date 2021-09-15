Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Aries Do something light-hearted and enjoyable at some point today, otherwise you'll feel as though you're missing out on something important. Maybe you should get together with some friends, or have a chat with a chum on the phone. If you're taking part in a group activity you'll attract plenty of attention, and for all the right reasons. Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Tempers are easily frayed right now, and you're just as likely to blow your top as anyone else. There's nothing wrong with losing your temper, but it's important that you channel it in the right directions and don't simply take out your bad mood on anyone who has the misfortune to stray across your path. Even when giving someone a piece of your mind you should try not to make a meal of it. A little moderation is needed! Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You long to disappear into a safe world of your own today, and who can blame you after yesterday's upsets. You'll have to return to the fray sooner or later, but in the meantime you crave some light relief. If things are really tough you might draw spiritual comfort from being in a sacred place or simply by contemplating your current situation and putting it in context. Lucky Number 729 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Think about how you can improve your home today. Maybe you only need to do some tidying up, or perhaps you're inspired to look around the shops for items that will make the place look more cosy or contemporary. Fire your imagination by looking through interior design magazines or watching a home transformation program on television. Lucky Number 484 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Tempers flare, making it a rather tense and edgy day. You're in a tearing hurry and want to get things done as quickly as possible, but not everyone is playing ball. You may also come up against blockages and obstacles in the form of rules or standard ways of doing things. Let off steam in therapeutic ways otherwise you'll become completely wound up or furious. Lucky Number 571 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You're keen to get on well with everyone you meet today, whether you know them or they're complete strangers. It's a particularly good day for hitting it off with colleagues and customers, and for making them feel comfortable and appreciated. If you're toying with the idea of applying for a new job, fill in that application form today. Lucky Number 678 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You need some light relief after all the frustrations and irritations of yesterday, so do something that puts the roses back in your cheeks. You're in the mood for some fun, so concentrate on enjoying yourself. How about going out for a meal, visiting the cinema or theatre, or just getting together with some of your favourite people? Lucky Number 877 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio It's another combative day but feelings are more exposed and obvious today. At least that means you stand a good chance of clearing the air by having a row or a frank exchange of views. If you're at home you'll be easily irritated by loved ones, but try not to take out your own frustrations on people who are merely innocent bystanders. Leave them alone! Lucky Number 667 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius You'll have some interesting conversations today, especially if you're discussing topics that mean a lot to you. It's a brilliant day for taking part in a debate or negotiation, because you'll put a lot of thought into what you say. If there have been problems with a close relative or neighbor recently, this is just the day to resolve them. Lucky Number 662 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn There's good news about your career and reputation today. You might receive a small bonus or pay rise, or someone might pay you the sort of compliment that's in danger of making your head swell to twice its normal size. If you're out shopping, enjoy buying things that will increase your confidence, or items you need for your job. Lucky Number 789 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius You're feeling lucky today. Things are going your way, a pleasant experience after yesterday's trials and tribulations. It's a good day for chancing your arm in some way, perhaps by taking a small risk, placing a modest bet or buying a lottery ticket. But don't kid yourself that success is guaranteed, because unfortunately it isn't. Lucky Number 634 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo