Horoscopes for Sunday, July 18, 2021

Aries Venus enters Virgo and your solar sixth house in preparation for her rare retrograde phase, which begins on the 25th. Work and health will be the focus in weeks ahead. Do the right thing in one area and this will contribute to success in another. Be clear and precise with co-workers and focus on the job at hand, not personalities. Put harmony into the workplace, perhaps by redecorating or just adding flowers or music. Lucky Number 900 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Venus moves into Virgo and your solar fifth house today, so social activity is high priority! Credit cards and you may be spending more time than usual... For some lucky Bulls, this is a period when romance flourishes. Others may indulge in a little speculation of one kind or another. Creative projects, new goals or recreational activities are all in the picture. Lucky Number 246 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter and Venus, setting a cracking pace for the day and there'll be talk, laughter and action. Make the most of good connections and congenial interchange, as your wit can win the day. In the longer term, Venus moves into Virgo and family relationships or needs will be the focus in coming weeks. You may have to cope with some ups and downs or unexpected developments in family life. Lucky Number 389 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Venus moves into Virgo now, so it's time for practical action. Do the business lunch, network and make social gatherings work for you. Meet with those whose advice or information you need. Organize a schedule and work your way through the weeks ahead with efficiency; it's essential that you prioritize. Associates may come or go unexpectedly as Venus turns retrograde on the 25th. Lucky Number 300 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Venus moves into Virgo, travelling there over the next few weeks in preparation for a rare retro phase, so be restrained with your spending and keep lifestyle costs to a minimum. You may have dealings with people who work with finance. Listen to some good advice. For some Lions, there may be additional expenses for health matters. A good orderly routine will see you through. An unusual woman may appear in your life. Lucky Number 297 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Venus floats gracefully into your sign today, giving the Virgin a lift in regards to social interactions. There'll be company aplenty, gatherings, parties, dinners and business lunches. It's a great time to network, so make a beeline for the hairdresser or the beauty parlor now. You'll want to look your best and even have a change of image. Venus turns retrograde in your sign on the 25th, so be ready for some emotional upheavals in weeks ahead. Lucky Number 957 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Venus moves into your twelfth house of secrets today, making you less likely to want to share your feelings in the coming weeks. The Love Goddess turns retrograde on the 25th, so as she slows some of you may have a hidden romance or unrequited love on your mind. This is also a wonderful time to do something that helps others... whether you donate your time or money, you will be uplifted by helping those who are less fortunate than you. Lucky Number 860 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio The Moon, Venus and Jupiter line up, bringing you a bit of luck and recognition. This is a great time to ask for a raise... even if you don't get one, your boss is likely to agree that you deserve one. This is also a wonderful day to attend a public event. Venus enters Virgo today, boosting your friendships and adding a helpful gloss to your hopes and wishes. Wherever you go, carry yourself with grace! Lucky Number 844 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius As Venus enters your mid-heaven, you get the attention of others by emphasizing whatever is most attractive about yourself: beauty, talent, or personality. Don't wait for others to notice you (even though they may); take every opportunity to be in their direct line of vision. The next few weeks are ripe for cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures. Allies, spouses, or other partners may receive recognition or special promotion at this time. Lucky Number 920 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Venus graces your ninth house of travel and adventure, promising happy trails for the next few weeks. This is a good time to seek higher education and to study philosophy and religion as well... prepare to expand your horizons. The next few months should be especially fortunate as benevolent Jupiter adds a bit of luck to all your efforts. Lucky Number 169 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Venus brings her tender touch to your eighth house of sex, money, and power for the next few weeks, so you can expect a bit of good fortune coming to you from others. In fact, the next few days may bring happy surprises as Jupiter adds luck and generosity to the mix... many of you may get a nice little windfall. Be sure to show your affection to your loved ones as it will be appreciated. Lucky Number 877 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini