Horoscopes for Thursday, July 8, 2021

Aries Mercury the Messenger moves through Cancer and your solar fourth house, travelling there over the next two weeks. You may be involved in discussion about your home; there are changes afoot regarding either your physical property or the people who inhabit it. You'll need to discuss all the options before the right one becomes clear. Old matters may be rehashed.... Lucky Number 085 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Mercury the Messenger moves through Cancer and your solar third house, sojourning there over the next two weeks. Your brain will be full of schemes. Sift through them and pick the ones that hold up over time. Dreams and intuition play an important part in decision-making. Creative Bulls opt for a different kind of expression. The ideas of others stimulate your thinking process. Lucky Number 979 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Mercury the messenger moves through Cancer and your solar second house now, so expect important discussions about money, either with associates, relatives or those who work with finance. There may not be anything big happening, just simple talk that keeps your money on track. Try to set some goals during this time. Have a dream you want to save for. Lucky Number 764 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer As Mercury the Messenger moves through your sign, travelling there over the next two weeks you'll have the gift of the gab for a while. Make sure you do some listening as well as talking... You are entering a creative or productive period now; you're full of ideas but you need to give some of them the flick and follow others through. In all the talk, secrets come to light. Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Whatever's happening in your life, make sure you stay grounded through simple, practical activity. Count the pennies, keep to the basics and don't worry too much about what you can't see, touch or taste. There are new ideas and schemes all around, but you don't want to get swept away by possibilities. Make change as and when you can. Lucky Number 949 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Mercury the Messenger moves into Cancer and your solar eleventh house, making waves there over the next two weeks. Talk over your plans with friends. It's time to exchange ideas and really listen to the contributions that others have to make. A little scheming and dreaming of your own could set you on a new course or shift your thinking about what's important. Others will be there for you. Lucky Number 366 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Mercury the Messenger is now moving through Cancer and your solar tenth house, travelling there over the next two weeks. Discussions with authorities or superiors are on the cards. Versatility is a key point with regard to professional advancement. Creative schemes or ideas will be of benefit in your working life, so be at your flexible best in any process of discussion. Dream but stay focused. Lucky Number 895 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio It's time for vision and fabulous schemes. Get out and about, stretch your legs and take in the fresh air to get the best from your mind. Think big. Discuss important possibilities with overseas connections. There may be conversations about your beliefs, with Mercury the messenger in Cancer and your solar ninth house over the next two weeks. Lucky Number 153 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Mercury the Messenger moves into Cancer and your solar eighth house, travelling there over the next two weeks, so there'll be lots to think about, especially where your inner self is concerned. Put effort into solving the mystery of you. Dreams will be revealing, so write them down upon waking. Discussions or plans related to your joint financial situation is on the cards. Watch the credit card or overdraft..... Lucky Number 484 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Mercury the Messenger moves into Cancer and your solar seventh house, travelling there over the next two weeks so there'll be lots of discussion with partners and close associates. New creative schemes and dreams will hit the airwaves but old grievances or problems may surface. The most important thing is that you talk your way through whatever needs discussion. Lucky Number 932 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Mercury the Messenger moves into Cancer and your solar sixth house, travelling there over the next two weeks. It's an excellent time to formulate plans for work and creative discussion is the best way to advance them. Brainstorming with co-workers will be highly valuable but you may need to learn a new skill. Versatility is the key. If you have health issues, talk them over with an expert. Lucky Number 281 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo