Horoscopes for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Aries Mighty Mars strides into your fourth house, making the next six weeks a great time to channel your energies into your home and family. You could get rather frustrated and annoyed if you suspect that other people aren't taking these issues as seriously as you. But bullying people won't help your case, so keep your cool. Lucky Number 680 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus This is a brilliant day for your social life because you're feeling so convivial and outgoing. It would be a real shame to spend the day by yourself, because you have so much to offer other people. You'll be happiest in the presence of a partner or some of your favourite people, but do your best to enjoy the company of whoever happens to be around. Lucky Number 191 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini There's a strong attraction between you and a certain someone today, and it's doing all sorts of weird things to your heart. Even if you tell yourself that this is only a harmless flirtation you'll still want it to be more than that on some level, even if you wouldn't dare admit your fantasies to a soul. But the big question is what you're going to do about it in the long run. And you don't yet know the answer to that one. Lucky Number 585 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer You're in a very dynamic mood from today, and you'll also have plenty of energy now that Mars has entered your sign. This might give you the impetus and confidence to launch some new projects or to do something that you've never tried before. It will be fun to push yourself further than usual or to tackle an ambitious venture. Lucky Number 751 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Do something different for a change, especially if you're stuck in the same old routine. A burst of spontaneity will do wonders for you, now that Mercury has returned to direct motion. It will also lift the spirits of anyone who cares to come along for the ride. How about a day trip to somewhere you've always wanted to visit, or a lunch out instead of at home? You need to live a little. Lucky Number 814 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Mercury turns direct today after weeks of retro motion. You need to get out and about, or you'll start to feel cooped up. How about taking off on a day trip, whether you visit somewhere you know well or you're going there for the first time. Try to take someone along for company because you won't like spending too much time on your own. If you're staying at home, invite someone round to see you. Lucky Number 886 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Your ambitions get a massive boost from today, Libra. This happy state of affairs will continue for the next six weeks. It's a great opportunity to press ahead with plans and activities that will get you noticed or enhance your reputation. If you want to apply for promotion or a new job, do it now while so much is working in your favor. But don't let your ambitions turn to ruthlessness. Lucky Number 657 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio As Mars your life-ruler enters charming Cancer, it's just the time to spend time with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you. The next six weeks will be an ego-boosting period in which you feel more confident that your efforts will be successful. This is the kind of attitude that attracts the people and success you are looking for. Self-promotion works very well, as does using the efforts of others to your own advantage. The only word of warning is not to take things too much for granted, or become too sure of yourself. Why not enjoy getting on with a favourite hobby? Lucky Number 102 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You're looking for some emotional excitement today, and the best way of getting that is to mix with people who are that little bit different. They don't have to be downright eccentric, but you won't be interested in them if they're boringly predictable or dreadfully ordinary. If you meet someone new they'll have to be really dazzling in order to catch your eye. Lucky Number 887 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn The opinions and actions of others are unlikely to support your leadership, and they may directly challenge it as aggressive Mars enters your seventh house for a six week stay. Vitality and enthusiasm tend to be lacking lacking or quickly burn out, leaving you with little to fuel further efforts. Male relationships may be strained -- possibly by anger or too much competitiveness. Be moderate in your dealings with partners and stay out of the law courts if you can. Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius As mighty Mars enters the fearsome sign of the Ram, your energy levels surge. Over the next few weeks you definitely need to be active and take command. If you don't already belong to a gym you might be inspired to join one, or take on a daily exercise regime. Keep on the go, as you'll soon feel agitated and impatient if you're held back. Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo