Horoscopes for Monday, June 21, 2021

Aries It's the Solstice, when the Sun turns around on the Tropic of Cancer, Rams. During the next four weeks you'll feel most comfortable when you're with people that you know inside out. Even if you usually enjoy mixing with strangers, between now and late July you'll prefer to be with familiar faces. This will also be a good opportunity to think about your roots and how they've affected you. Lucky Number 213 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus The Solstice urges to get out and about during the next few weeks. You'll feel jaded and bored if you have to spend too long in one place, or if you're always with the same people. Give yourself a treat and arrange lots of enjoyable social events. You might even go one step further and book a weekend break or a short trip. Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini The Solstice occurs today in your second house of finances and values. Devote your precious time to the activities and people that mean a lot to you during the weeks ahead. This may mean letting some other pursuits go by the wayside for the time being, so you can concentrate on whatever makes your world go round. You are likely to be very concerned with how much things cost, but don't let this make you unduly mercenary or penny-pinching. Lucky Number 819 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer It's the Solstice and your own personal Sun starts to shine today. This will fill you with confidence and energy over the next four weeks. It will be a wonderful time for acting on your own initiative and for pursuing some of your personal dreams. You'll shine like the star you are, so don't be modest, dear Cancer. Lucky Number 651 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo The Solstice comes today, when the Sun enters your twelfth house of secrets. If you're already feeling wrapped up in your thoughts try not to become unduly reclusive from today. It's not that you'll completely cut yourself off from everyone during the next four weeks but there will definitely be occasions when you'd prefer your own company to that of others. But there's no need to give anyone the impression that you're feeling stand-offish or unfriendly. Lucky Number 741 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo After four weeks in which you've focused on getting ahead in life, the Solstice today advises you to start concentrating on your hopes and dreams. Which pipedream would you like to tackle first and how are you going to go about it? There is a strong accent on your friendships during the next four weeks, giving you the chance to pick up the threads if you've lost touch with someone recently. Lucky Number 646 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra During the next four weeks you'll be very wrapped up in your career and long-term ambitions. This will be your chance to streak ahead of everyone else and to show off some of your many talents, so don't worry about being modest or not blowing your own trumpet. If you can't sell your abilities between now and this time next month, you'll really have missed the boat. Lucky Number 632 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio The Solstice signals that your sense of adventure is kindled and will carry you through the next four weeks with flying colors. Be prepared to break new ground and try different activities between now and late July. Some great opportunities will come your way, too, so don't let them slip through your fingers when they arrive. You may not get a second chance. Lucky Number 202 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius If you're a typical Sagittarian, you aren't always happy about investigating your deepest emotions for fear of what you might find, but that's exactly what the Planets want you to do during the next four weeks. So be prepared to explore the more needy and complex side of your personality, and if necessary give yourself some self-analysis. It will be an enlightening experience. Lucky Number 657 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn The Solstice signals that much of the next four weeks will be taken up by significant relationships, so you'll need to put a lot of effort into them. You may also be needier than usual, which might surprise you! Spend a lot of time with some of the important people in your life; it will be a great opportunity to take part in some form of teamwork. Make it a success. Lucky Number 853 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius You've been concentrating on enjoying yourself so far this month, but the emphasis shifts to more mundane matters today, such as your health and your daily routine. It's the Solstice, but if you've been feeling under the weather lately you should get some expert advice about what's wrong so you can start to recover. If your daily routine has lost its sparkle, why not introduce some excitement into it during the next four weeks? Lucky Number 521 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra