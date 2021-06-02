Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Aries A Full Moon today will trigger events that set you thinking during the next two weeks. You may have to wrestle with your conscience, especially if you're facing a dilemma and you don't know what to do for the best. You'll discover that things aren't nearly as black and white as they first appeared, and that you need to keep an open mind. Lucky Number 356 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus A close relationship requires your attention during the next two weeks. You may have to make some tricky decisions about it, or you might have to sort out a current difficulty. This is also an important time for letting go of past hurts and grudges, especially if these are threatening to damage your future happiness. You need to control such feelings otherwise they'll control you. Lucky Number 228 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini There's a Full Moon today in your seventh house, which will have a big impact on your relationships for the next two weeks. You can expect some changes in your partnerships or marriage, perhaps as the balance of power shifts or problems are resolved at long last. Do your best to keep calm and not let things get to you so they feel like a crisis or you turn them into a major drama. Lucky Number 244 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Today's Full Moon will have a galvanizing effect on your health during the next two weeks, prompting you to take better care of yourself if that's what's needed. If you need to lose weight there could be a sudden crisis when you realize you can't fit into a favourite pair of trousers or that your outfit for a forthcoming special occasion won't meet round your waist. Instant action is called for! Lucky Number 855 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Today's Full Moon highlights your love life over the next two weeks. There could be a minor blip when things go slightly wrong with you-know-who, but it will be easily sorted out if you can keep calm and not behave as though you've hit a complete crisis. There could also be a small problem with a child that needs to be sorted out with as few dramas as possible. Lucky Number 833 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Today's Full Moon will put emphasis on your home life during the next two weeks, with various members of the family wanting to see more of you. The trouble is, of course, that you've just embarked on a concerted phase of wanting to push ahead with your career, so you're going to have to juggle your time very carefully if you want to keep everyone happy. Lucky Number 157 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You'll face some tricky questions about facts and figures during the next couple of weeks, so be prepared. You may have to sort out the truth from the fiction when talking to a certain someone, especially if you often suspect that they make things up as they go along. There could also be moral questions about a neighborhood problem that need to be sorted out. Lucky Number 134 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Today's Full Moon carries a simple message for you your finances during the coming fortnight. This is especially important if you're currently trying to put yourself on a more structured or efficient financial path, or you know full well that you have to start economizing or face the consequences. So start thinking about what you need to do and how to go about it. Because the sooner you take action, the better. Lucky Number 530 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Today's Full Moon in your sign will have a galvanizing effect on you during the next two weeks, so stand by, Sagittarius! You'll start to realize that you need to make some major changes to your life, and the sooner the better. These changes may be connected with some of your relationships, perhaps because you need to become more independent of someone or it's about time that the balance of power between you is reorganized. Lucky Number 161 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Full Moons are always times of change and adjustment, and today's is no exception. It finds you in a sensitive state because it's highlighting some of your fears and worries, which will immediately make you feel defensive and over-protective of yourself. Yet the way to deal with these anxieties is to face up to them, not hide from them, and that's what you must do over the next two weeks. Lucky Number 497 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Today's Full Moon will highlight problems in your plans for the future during the next two weeks. You might realize that some of them stand little chance of seeing the light of day, or that one of them needs a complete rethink if it isn't going to sink without trace. There could also be a few things to sort out with a friend, especially if you don't share the same ideals. Lucky Number 859 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer