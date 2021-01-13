Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Aries During the first half of the day you may be missing a loved one, physically or psychologically. The evening focuses on enjoying life, loved ones and situations or people that bring you happiness. An absent loved one could come back into your life, or there may be a new love interest on the horizon... This is an excellent time to consider updating your wardrobe, have a makeover or just pamper yourself. Lucky Number 374 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus There's an old saying in Chinese philosophy that anything which shoots up fast, like plants growing in a swamp, will wither just as quickly. Diamonds on the other hand, which are produced very slowly under great pressure, last forever. Applied to life, it means that persistent effort over time produces long-lasting results. Don't dash in expecting overnight miracles. At the very least you should be feeling pretty good physically and psychologically. There's optimism in the air around loved ones, so they will keep you positive. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Spare yourself some aggravation by being prepared, but don't point the finger. It takes two to tango after all! Try to spend time with people who challenge and stimulate you. The more competitive you are, the better. Use discretion when it comes to money matters. Listen and observe, and you'll pick up the knowledge you need to get ahead. Lucky Number 333 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer You won't get anywhere if you insist on waiting in the wings! The best way to advance is to get more deeply involved. It's time to stand up and take notice, as well as be noticed. You're sure to find that many interesting things have happened since you last gave things your full attention. Take inspiration from a competitor who is getting ahead of you. Instead of being envious, pay close attention to what they are doing right. Lucky Number 668 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Leo You might be having a grand old time, but not everyone likes the game you're playing. If you're interested in keeping friends and lovers happy, be very discreet. The truth isn't quite as spectacular as you've been suggesting it is. In fact, on a day like this, a little white lie is preferable, especially if it will spare someone's feelings. Lucky Number 080 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo A free spirited approach might work for other people, but it isn't your best bet. Disorganization could be the straw that breaks the camel's back on this day. You'll do much better when you adopt a disciplined approach. Gather up unrealistic expectations, put them in a box and set them aside for a while. In a few days, the climate might be more hospitable for your dreams, but right now it's in your best interest to stick to the schedule. Lucky Number 396 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're at your unforgettable best right now. A feeling of closure will liberate you. No one else's opinions hold much weight with you and you can feel free to talk big and laugh out loud, no matter who is listening. If you accomplish even a fraction of what you promise, it will be more than enough. A good motto for you this evening is 'do it now and worry about the consequences later'. Lucky Number 716 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio What makes you think you're the only one who can do the job properly? This sudden feeling of invincibility has caused you to put your fingers in too many pies. Work on letting others move freely within their own spaces, and concern yourself more with the results than with the process itself. It's important for you to do your part in reducing the general stress level rather than pushing it even higher. Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Venus and the Sun will see you happy go lucky and rather flirtatious, as Saturn turns retrograde in your house of friends. It may not last long but the moment will be worth savouring. If anyone around is low or tetchy, you will cheer them up in an instant. Uranus has been moving through your chart area of home and family matters for a long time now, making freedom what you really want, away from old restrictive situations and ties. Your emotional life may feel in a state of upheaval but you are abandoning much that was inhibiting from the past. Lucky Number 181 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Something may happen to cause you a lot of embarrassment this day. Be very careful of the things you say: your words could be offensive to some people, even though you mean no criticism. This could get you in serious trouble and may affect a business deal or a close relationship. Your partner may also be at odds with you on this day so all in all, you need to walk on eggshells! Lucky Number 910 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius This afternoon things will seem to smooth out, though there will be a lot happening. Your natural abilities produce a sense of focus and rhythm. You put forth a lot of effort on this day, especially with regard to your public image. Outer circumstances are favourable and it should be easy for you to push forward in projects and in all aspects of your life, despite the tension rising in the evening. Lucky Number 672 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus