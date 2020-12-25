Horoscopes for Friday, December 25, 2020

Aries You've got a taste for adventure, so you might decide to depart from tradition in some ways. You're certainly all set for a great time, and you'll want everyone else to enjoy themselves as much as possible. You'll probably eat and drink too much but, hey, you're human after all! Isn't such excess par for the course? Lucky Number 522 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus It looks like being a great day, with everyone doing their best to be great company. You're at your electrifying best, which is saying something, and your presence will definitely add to any gathering you attend. You might even manage to fit in some light-hearted flirting if you're really lucky. It's going to be a day to remember. Lucky Number 932 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini You're keen to make it a memorable day, so do your best to make it go with a swing. You're in a lively, excited mood and are really good company. You're also keen to ring the changes a bit and want to bring some of your traditions up to date without spoiling things for everyone else. What do you have in mind? Lucky Number 998 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Despite the frazzled nature of the past few days, it looks like being a fabulous day for you. You're all doing your best to sparkle and entertain, with one person being the star of the show. To put the icing on the cake, you might get a surprise phone call from someone who lives a long way away and who you weren't expecting to hear from. Lucky Number 771 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You're in exuberant spirits, and determined to have as good a time as humanly possible. What's more, you'll want everyone else to enjoy themselves as well and will pull out as many stops as necessary to ensure that this happens. The wine will flow, the food will continue to arrive and you'll be the life and soul of the party. Lucky Number 508 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo So much love and effort. You want the day to be a big success, and it's going to be that way. You'll be very popular if you can bring some spontaneity to the day, such as springing an exciting surprise on everyone or swapping a tired old tradition for something much more interesting. You might also have an unexpected visitor at some point. Lucky Number 677 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra It's going to be a really enjoyable day, especially if you're getting together with loved ones. You'll want the day to be a big success and you'll do what you can to make that happen. Ideally, you should combine some much-loved traditions with a few surprises, and also allow for plenty of spontaneity. Lucky Number 503 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio You're looking and feeling good, and you want to make the day as wonderful as possible for everyone. Well, you'd better be prepared for some unforeseen eventualities, such as someone dropping in out of the blue or the arrival of an unexpected gift. Let's hope you've got some emergency presents in store! Lucky Number 899 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You receive a massive injection of energy and vitality from this day onward, making you very dynamic in the weeks ahead. And it's just what you need to make it a terrific day. Ideally, you should introduce a little excitement into the proceedings, such as an unexpected treat. Or maybe someone will do this for you? Lucky Number 620 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn It looks like being a terrific day, full of enjoyment and excitement. Everything will go really well, although there will be one or two surprises to keep you on your toes. But don't worry, because they won't be anything you can't cope with and they may even add some entertainment and variety to the day. Lucky Number 564 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius All that hard work you've been putting in over recent weeks will pay off wonderfully, as you'll discover from all the appreciative comments that come your way. To make things even more special, it looks as though you'll be unwrapping a surprise gift that's exactly what you wanted and which you'll treasure for a long time to come. Aah! Lucky Number 484 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn