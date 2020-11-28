Horoscopes for Saturday, November 28, 2020

Aries A special relationship goes through some important changes now, provided that you're willing to let that happen, Aries. If you're always rather reticent with someone you adore, this might be exactly the right time to bare your soul and tell them how you really feel about them. Alternatively, you could be astonished when you're on the receiving end of a romantic declaration. Lucky Number 734 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus No matter what else you've got on the agenda today, try to set aside some time to check that gadgets and appliances are working well. For instance, you might decide to run a diagnostic check on your computer, or book your car in for a service. While you're at it, make sure your finances are in order and you haven't overlooked anything vital. Lucky Number 789 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini This is the perfect day to patch up any problems that have developed between you and a partner or loved one recently. They'll be much easier to solve than you imagine, which will be a big relief. If you're still getting to know someone new, what happens between you will help to advance your relationship and bring you closer together. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Take a look around your home or workplace today and decide if anything needs fixing. This might be as minor as changing a lightbulb or ordering a new cartridge for your printer before the old one runs out, to sorting out a potential difficulty with a colleague or helping a relative who's hit a big snag. Whatever you're doing, the trick is to act quickly rather than to wait until the problem gets worse. Lucky Number 799 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo This is a very good day for discussing any problems that have recently arisen between you and you-know-who. Don't be afraid to mention anything that's bothering you because after the initial embarrassment it will be a relief to have finally got it out into the open. And the conversation that ensues might put your mind at rest or help you to see the situation in an entirely new light. Lucky Number 462 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo This is a good day for sorting out your domestic finances. You need to work out a budget for a forthcoming project or bills you have to pay, before you receive some nasty reminders. It's also a very good opportunity to think about some of your priorities and values, particularly if they haven't had much of a look-in lately. Lucky Number 964 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Libra Look around your home and decide what needs to be mended, replaced or completely discarded. Perhaps you need to do some running repairs on some of your curtains or cushions, or maybe it's about time you had a blitz on the fridge before the contents get up and walk away of their own accord! You're in a real fix-it mood. Lucky Number 625 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Your idea of heaven is to have some time to yourself, doing things that you enjoy. You'll really value the chance to catch your breath and be by yourself for a while, especially if you want to think things through. You might also be inspired to help out with a good cause, particularly if it has a hidden, mysterious or secret quality to it. Lucky Number 810 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius If the atmosphere has been a bit dicey with a friend recently or you haven't been in touch with them as much as you'd like, this is a good day to make amends. It's a fix-it day all round, actually, because you'll enjoy mending any objects or appliances that have gone on the blink or sorting out a problem between you and another person. Lucky Number 133 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn You'll gain a lot of quiet satisfaction from working by yourself today, especially if you're doing something that calls for plenty of concentration. It will be good to be able to focus on it to the exclusion of all else, so you don't have to worry about being interrupted and put off your stroke. You might also be offered the chance to take charge of a project that's intended to help other people. Lucky Number 556 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius You're in the mood to fix other people's problems today, so if a friend tells you their troubles you'll soon be racking your brains and looking for solutions. Some of your suggestions might be really good but don't be offended if they're rejected. Your role right now is to make suggestions, not to insist that they're carried out exactly to the letter. Lucky Number 542 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces