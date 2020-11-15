Horoscopes for Sunday, November 15, 2020

Miami Herald Logo
Aries

March 21-April 19

Someone is confused today, especially where money or a social event is concerned. They get their facts wrong and give you misleading or inaccurate information, or they might make a mistake over how much something costs. Although there's a chance that they're doing this deliberately, it's far more likely to be a genuine error.

Lucky Number

978

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Feelings of loneliness wash over you today, making you feel low-key and tearful. You're thinking of the past and missing people who aren't around any longer, or you're separated from loved ones right now and wishing you could be together. Be honest with yourself about how you're feeling Taurus and do something therapeutic to take your mind off it and boost your mood.

Lucky Number

135

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're in a strange mood. You're feeling edgy but you don't know why, and you want to get moving on things while at the same time feeling that you should be holding back. If you carry on like this you'll soon be feeling grumpy and dissatisfied, so set yourself even a modest target and work towards it. It will also help to go for a brisk walk so you can blow away the cobwebs.

Lucky Number

564

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Watch out when you're with friends today because they could easily wind you up and make you angry. You're looking for a reason to lose your temper. Try not to take out your bad mood on people who don't deserve it or who are simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's not fair on them!

Lucky Number

820

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

It feels as though you have the cares of the world on your shoulders today, making you downcast and lethargic. It's hard to work up any enthusiasm for anything when you strongly suspect, as you do right now, that it will turn out to be a disappointment or a pain in the neck. Lighten up, Leo! Things aren't nearly as bad as you imagine.

Lucky Number

383

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces
Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're in a hurry today! You don't want to hang around waiting for other people and if you're arranging something, you want everything to drop into place instantly. Be patient if you're off on a long journey because there could be some minor irritations to cope with. And if you're booking a long-distance trip, don't overlook some important facts in your haste to get everything done.

Lucky Number

755

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Watch out for the green-eyed monster today. Someone is feeling threatened, which is making them behave badly and they'll trample over your emotions. Sex is an issue now and shared finances. You're breathing fire in every direction. Sort it out with the person concerned, but don't inflict your fury on everyone you come across.

Lucky Number

604

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Has someone got out of bed the wrong side this morning? They're in a bad mood and nothing you can say is right. Perhaps you're the one who's being the old grouch and biting everyone's head off. If so, work out what's wrong and then try to fix it, rather than simply taking it out on whoever happens to stray within firing range. It's hardly fair on them, is it?

Lucky Number

530

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're feeling overwhelmed and swamped by everything that's expected of you today. It won't help if you're also supposed to be taking care of someone who isn't very well or you're feeling racked with guilt about something you've done. Give yourself a break because being hard on yourself won't help anyone.

Lucky Number

383

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Yesterday you were wreathed in smiles, but things seem to have turned a little sour today. Could that have anything to do with the miserable mood of a certain person? Is a complaining, grouchy so-and-so giving you the impression that nothing you do is right? Perhaps the problem is that you're separated from someone you love and it's making you unhappy. This low-key phase will soon pass.

Lucky Number

146

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're being rather forgetful today, making it hard to concentrate on what you're doing. Why is this? Is it because you're feeling tired and sleepy, or is it because you're distracted by thoughts of other things? The best solution is to stop whatever you're doing and give yourself a break, but that may not be possible. If it isn't, do the best you can and try to go over it again tomorrow to make sure you haven't made any howlers.

Lucky Number

530

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're in a distracted frame of mind today, so it's difficult to concentrate on anything for long because your thoughts keep flying off in different directions. It won't be much good for doing anything that needs a clear head and a nose for the facts but it will be perfect for being creative and inspirational. A dream also contains some good ideas so write it down upon awakening.

Lucky Number

150

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus
