Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Aries
This is a great day for the active and fun-loving Ram, so don't sit inside and watch the world go by. If the weather is good, this is a great time to participate in team or group sports. Go cycling with a friend or play ball with your pals in the warmth of the afternoon sun. Romance is also favoured by today's aspects, so consider planning an evening under the stars.
Lucky Number838
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
It's best to spend the day trying to recuperate from the stress of the past few weeks; with your lunar low cycle in full swing, you should try to relax as much as possible. Review the events of the past month for a better idea of where you are going; you can plan a better strategy for your future this way. Dreams you have tonight may be revealing, so keep pencil and paper nearby for recording strong images.
Lucky Number673
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Many hands make light work, so gather your friends to assist you today. If you have a friend in need, don't hesitate to offer your services. You'll be surprised how much fun moving, or painting walls can be when everyone works together as a team. Consider leading a group to perform a community service, such as picking up trash or serving food to the homeless.
Lucky Number600
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
It won't hurt to be visible as the Moon moves through your tenth house of status. If you are single and want to advertise, go somewhere that is known for singles action. If you are partnered and want to show off the love in your life, attend an outdoor concert or community event. This is a good time to make a strong impression on the public and authority figures.
Lucky Number593
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Lively Leo is on fire with enthusiasm as the Moon blends well with much of the sky; this is a wonderful day for you to be among others. Your natural ability to entertain is enhanced, while a sense of excitement prevails. It would be a shame for you to hide yourself away from the rest of the world. If you are currently home bound, find a simpatico group to chat with online!
Lucky Number447
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You can expect your psychic energy to reach a monthly peak as the stars blend harmoniously today; you'll just know things throughout the day. Some of you may have prophetic dreams or dreams which reveal events from a past life... keep pen and paper ready to jot down what you remember upon awakening. Sex within a committed relationship can be very spiritual and downright amazing this evening.
Lucky Number953
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
This should turn out to be an enjoyable day as the Moon dances with energies in your eleventh house of friendships and your fifth house of pleasure; make it a point to get out for some fresh air. Your mate, best friend, or partner will appreciate your time and attention, so make time for him or her. Even if you have a lot of work to do, it can be made pleasant today.
Lucky Number887
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Take care of your health today by eating right and getting fresh air and exercise. You may also need to find time for organizing your personal belongings... when was the last time you cleaned out your medicine cabinet? Check the expiration dates on all medicines, vitamins and food in your home. Also, test your drinking water; you may want to install a filter.
Lucky Number652
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Super human energy is yours as the Moon blends well with Pluto and Mars; this is a day to get work done and have fun while you're doing it. Those of you involved in working with children or in creative fields will feel like work is more play today... go ahead and let your imagination flow. You can be an inspiration to others, so get out there and shine!
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Enjoy warm feelings under your own roof today, as the nurturing Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family. Even relationships that are normally tense will be smoothed over by this energy; take advantage of this potential truce. Take pride and pleasure in your home, whether you live in a one-room apartment or a palatial mansion. Home is what you make of it.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The Moon blends well with other planetary energies, giving you the strength you need on this busy day. It seems the phone won't stop ringing and that you are required to be here, there, and everywhere all at the same time. Recruit neighbors, friends, and siblings to help you get everything done. Why do everything yourself when you can delegate?
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The Moon blends well with other planetary energies, helping you to feel more fortunate today. It will be easy to count your blessings, which seem to be increasing daily. Selfless giving becomes you, so honor your instinct to donate what you don't need to others. Donating your time and talent will also bless you as much as it blesses the recipients.
Comments