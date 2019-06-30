Horoscopes for Sunday, June 30, 2019

Aries It's one of those happy days in which you're able to say the right thing at the right time, whether this is intentional or a fortunate accident. You're being diplomatic and considerate, without becoming too gushy or insincere. Dealings with partners and neighbors go well now, helped by your current ability to keep them smiling. Lucky Number 501 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus No matter what else you're supposed to be doing today, it's a good idea to devote a little time to making sure your finances are running smoothly. You might even want to pay some bills now, rather than wait a couple of days until they're due, simply so you can make sure that you don't forget them. There should be some good news about a pay rise or perk, too. Lucky Number 450 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Make the most of your social life today, especially if that means gathering some of your favourite people around you. You're in a very sunny mood and you're looking for a good time. You're also feeling rather active and will enjoy playing a competitive sport or going dancing at the end of the evening. It's a day for letting your hair down! Lucky Number 576 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer It's a great day for enjoying home comforts, such as relaxing with close friends and family or taking the phone off the hook, pretending you're not at home and having some delicious time to yourself. If you've been working very hard lately this is a wonderful opportunity to give yourself a breather and restore your energy levels. Lucky Number 723 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo It's one of those nice days when you feel gregarious and light-hearted, ready to have some fun whenever you get the chance. Ideally, you should arrange to see some friends or do anything else that will make you feel good. It's also a great day for taking part in a group activity, in which case you may be asked to take a starring role, even if it's only for a short time. Lucky Number 584 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Whatever you do today you'll want it to be worthwhile and satisfying. You'll be even happier if it's connected with some of your values and priorities in life or if it enhances your reputation in some way. There could be good news about money, perhaps when you're given a perk or bonus, or possibly a pay rise if you're very lucky. All in all, it's a really good day! Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra It's a super day for spreading your wings and enjoying yourself, so clear as much space in your schedule as possible. You'll jump at the chance of going travelling, whether that involves catching a train to a nearby town or boarding a plane for an exotic destination. You long to broaden your horizons and see more of life, even if it's in very modest ways. Lucky Number 945 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio You're in a nicely emotional and loving mood today, and you'll be happiest if you can be with some of the special people in your life for at least part of the day. You don't have to do anything terribly special when you're together, either, because simply sharing a relaxing meal or watching television together will be enough. If you get talking, the conversation will turn to confidences and secrets. Lucky Number 447 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius It's a great day for mixing and mingling with people you always get on well with, so try not to keep yourself to yourself too much as that would be a real shame on a day when you're feeling so convivial and friendly. Speaking of friends, you'll enjoy spending time with them now, especially if you share some core values. Lucky Number 815 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn It's a fantastic day for making lots of progress with your work, so don't be afraid to pull out all the stops. Not that you're ever averse to hard work if you're a typical Capricorn because you thrive on it. You'll get on well whether you're working as part of a team or you're on your own, and either way you'll end the day with a strong sense of achievement. Lucky Number 235 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Everything's looking good today, even if you've been having a rather thin time of it recently. You're feeling positive and eager to make the most of your current opportunities, which means that you'll attract good things in your direction. If you're going out on the town you'll have a whale of a time, especially if you're with some good friends. Lucky Number 576 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo