Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Aries As the Moon enters your sign, your dreams are trying to tell you something now. Pay attention to what seem like ridiculous details, make note of the way you feel and respond to your dreams. Learning to understand your own dreams is a wonderful key to mental health; begin the journey now. Lucky Number 936 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus The Moon enters Aries and your twelfth house of secrets, marking the beginning of your lunar low cycle. It's time to slow down a bit, take your time, and go easy on yourself. Avoid going out tonight unless you absolutely must; it's better to spend time alone over the next two days. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries again and prepare for the new cycle by pampering yourself! Lucky Number 914 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Your eleventh house of friends and associates is activated by the Moon in Aries as the day draws on and it's time to go out and play with your friends. Even the Twins, who have been somewhat reclusive lately, will benefit from socializing tonight. A sense of relief will take hold when you realize that no one really has a better life than you. Sure, it might seem like someone else has a more glamorous existence, but if you could be a fly on the wall in their bedroom, you'd find they have nightmares, too! Lucky Number 785 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Your career goals and personal ambitions come into focus as the Moon enters your tenth house of reputation and you may be quite the pioneer in your chosen field. Socially you can make a great deal of progress too, as long as you remember to be just as diplomatic in public as you are at home. The Powers That Be are watching you, so be on your best behavior! Lucky Number 930 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Time to dream about an amazing future and time to start thinking about blazing new trails. The Moon enters pioneering Aries and your ninth house of travel and adventure today, waking up your urge to experience life in Technicolor. Include your mate or partner in your plans for the future, as he or she may have a lot to contribute. Onward and upward! Lucky Number 902 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo The mysterious Moon helps you feel quite generous and passionate today and others will notice and respond in kind. Some of you may be overwhelmed by the uncharacteristic need to indulge like crazy, more like a Bull enjoying a Bacchanalian revelry. Go ahead and let it flow; this is a great day for you to wallow in the mud with the rest of the zodiac. Lucky Number 858 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra The emphasis shifts to your marriage or partnerships today, once the Moon moves into fiery Aries. It's time to devote some time to your partner. Understanding runs deep between you and the ones you are closest to today, so go out and have some fun while you are in tune. Why not see a suspenseful movie this evening? Nothing like a rush of adrenaline to get the evening off to an exciting start! Lucky Number 334 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Be diligent about sticking to your diet or exercise routine today, because you need to pay attention to your body's health needs now. You'll also need to cover all your bases if you're working today -- don't overlook any details unless you want to pay the price next week. Your friends may be urging you to come out and indulge with them tonight, but unless you want to pay the price tomorrow, you'd better turn in early. Lucky Number 375 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius The mood is considerably lighter as the Moon enters Aries and your fifth house of romance and creativity today. Plan to enjoy a good time tonight. Why not make a play date with your inner child and forget about all your responsibilities for a few hours? You've been working hard and deserve time off for good behavior. Just remember, no drinking and driving... hire a cab if you plan to go out for the evening. Lucky Number 954 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn The Moon enters your fourth house of home and family today, urging you to spend more time with your loved ones. There may be trouble brewing at home, so head it off at the pass before tomorrow, when conditions are right for a blowout. Take the time to really listen to what the people you live with are saying. If you live by yourself, you might want to water your plants and talk to them for a while; they miss you. Lucky Number 670 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius The Moon moves into feisty Aries and your third house of communications today and you may be ready to give someone a piece of your mind. Choose your words carefully, as tomorrow there could be a showdown and you don't want to show your hand prematurely. You have a chance to recruit others to your side now, so make the most of your opportunity. Lucky Number 241 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces