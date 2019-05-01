Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Aries Hey, it's May Day, or for the more traditional Rams among you, Beltane. This day is a holiday in many parts and with the Moon in Aries, it's time for you to make a splash. Nothing much is happening in the cosmos today, so it's pretty much up to you how big a splash it is! Mars and Mercury give you a push into a romantic, devil-may-care feeling, so today should be fabulous! Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus The Month of May is your month, and May Day has always been a time of celebration, so pleasure-loving Bulls need to get their skates on. Even if you are not so fond of pleasure (you?), you can still get out and celebrate. Make sure you don't get your wires crossed. It's a great day for visiting a cultural show, or just to stay home and enjoy some spicy ethnic food. Don't be too extravagant if you have friends over. They'll be happy with a beer, so no need to break out the French champagne. Lucky Number 221 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Well, it's May Day, so don't let the cosmos put a damper on your wit and charm. This day, known as Beltane in the old Celtic world, has been a day of celebration since time immemorial. Mercury is under pressure from the Moon, so be sure to get your directions straight. It could be quite a mystical night, so crank up those ouija boards. Light up a bonfire and jump through it, hooting. Then you'll be in the swing of things. Lucky Number 922 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer It's the first of May, dear Crabs, which has been a time of general celebrations since Noah was a boy. This said, the cosmos is feeling a touch grumpy, which might signal cross words with friends, or petty problems with a partner. Don't get the Beltane blues! Be sure you get out and have a blast, as May Day only comes once a year! Lucky Number 577 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo May Day, or Beltane as it's known in Celtic circles, has been a day of celebration and festivity since prehistoric times. That makes it a fabulous time to gather your pride around you and make sweet music together. There's nothing to stop you Lions having a roaring good time! Lucky Number 741 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo May Day is a lively time for most of us. After all, it's been one of the Big Ones since Adam was a lad. Racy celebration, bonfire hopping and handfasting have all been part of the ancient art of enjoying Beltane, as it's known in the Celtic communities. With the Moon taking potshots at Mercury, your life-ruler, going out might be a bit risky. You'd be better off inviting the gang over to your place, for a fabulous fiery festive feast. Lucky Number 767 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Now it's May Day, so sociable Librans would do well to whip up a fiery celebration. Or just go to a festive party if you don't feel like organizing one yourself. The ancient feast of Beltane is still celebrated far and wide (right across the globe, really), so get into the swing of things. With the Moon beginning the day in Pisces, lively attractions will come in twos! But Mercury and Venus are under pressure! Uh oh. How will you ever make up your mind and choose between them? Lucky Number 940 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio The mysteries of May have always been celebrated on this day, which is named for the ancient goddess, Maia. The old Celtic name for May Day is Beltane, the fiery light of the year, marked by bonfires and fervent celebrations, feasting and fiery delights. Drummers and dancers delights, it goes without saying. This time is the focal point of the Other for Scorpio, so spend quality time with your love, making the most of tonight's powerful, thrumming cosmic joy. Lucky Number 141 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Mighty Mars is shining in your opposite sign and it's a time of fiery celebrations, feasting and fun! Gosh. It's May Day, the ancient festival honoring the light, named for the goddess Maia. Be careful what you say, as the cosmic energies will amplify it and with Mercury under the gun, misunderstandings are rife. Just keep calm, and leave the talking to others. Let love rule. Lucky Number 884 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn It's May Day, so the boys are a-boppin and the girls are all gaa-gaa. Yay, it's May Day, when fiery festivities and frolicking fun are good for the Goat. Even though you have been down in the dumps lately, make the effort to get out and enjoy yourself. If you are not in the mood for fun, spend time in quiet relaxation, perhaps investigating the secrets of the ancient times. Lucky Number 188 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius A dynamic Moon shines down on May Day, the ancient festival of frolicking and fun. It's the ideal day to get together with neighbors and dance around the bonfire till the wee, wee hours. You need to get off the computer for a while and enjoy the old ways of having fun. Dancing, singing, drumming and doing what comes naturally would be the best way to celebrate this powerful festivity. Lucky Number 435 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio