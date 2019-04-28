Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, April 28, 2019

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

What a fascinating do or die day! No 'same old, same old' for you. Break out of your old routine and try something different. Don't hesitate to call on your guardian angel if you need help, and don't get down if a friend pays more attention to someone else, because the feeling will pass by quickly. Money comes into focus this evening.

Lucky Number

173

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Everybody is feeling very talkative and sociable today which you may find rather annoying, particularly if there are things you have to do. It's a great time to catch up with old friends or a relative you haven't been in touch with for a while if you can manage it. This is a good day for you career wise, but you need to pay attention to your health. Why not spend some time with friends this evening?

Lucky Number

670

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The emphasis is on travel and education and you may feel like spending the day in the library or surfing the net. Talking to others from different cultures will be especially appealing, though basically you'll be happy just to be a gossip hound and shoot the breeze with anyone who has the time. A problem may arise with a female in the career arena later in the day.

Lucky Number

524

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Resolve to come to new arrangements or agreements with close partners over joint finances or your intimate emotional life. It could only be minor adjustments you are looking for, but if you put in the effort it will get everything on a more solid footing. Mars making waves will give you the energy to push. You know it is important to you, but beware a tendency to be a little too sharp. You could hurt sensitive feelings.

Lucky Number

156

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Whether at home or at work, seek out the support of mates who can be there for you. Give a wide berth to grumblers, gripes and general bores. Look for the ones you trust, who have been there for you in the past. You will have strong feelings which you are keeping firmly to yourself. Even close companions may find it difficult to know quite what runs below the surface in you today.

Lucky Number

923

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

With the Moon in your area of hard work and good health early on, you will be even more practical, self-sacrificing and health conscious than usual. Typically you tend to worry too much about detail. But at least that means you will do everything well the first time, so will not have to backtrack and re-do it all. Nothing will distract you from the essentials. As the day draws on, the ultimate ego satisfaction may come through men or a male individual, or from being in competitive or aggressive situations.

Lucky Number

698

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Flamboyant gestures just to prove your point may be causing a stir. Relationships with women will be good, with the Moon shining light on your feelings. If you take care of others, they will be much more likely to respond, though later in the day you may be too emotional or too close to what is going on. Separate your head from your heart before embarking on important conversations.

Lucky Number

712

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Push away aggressive types who are looking argumentative today. Avoid circumstances which are tricky. Find a little corner in the office or at home where you can be in charge of all you survey. Protect yourself from getting railroaded into hasty action and channel your energy in positive directions.

Lucky Number

164

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Scattering your energies and getting frazzled is all too likely but not very helpful today. If you can detach your feelings from your thinking you will find it easier to focus and concentrate. Behind your restlessness you do want to take responsibility, so you will find more self-discipline than usual and crack on with essential chores. This should rub off onto others, who will pitch in with more enthusiasm. Spend time at home or with family tonight.

Lucky Number

100

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Going to one extreme or the other where cash is concerned is not helpful. If you scrimp you'll feel deprived, but if you give yourself the goodies of life without limits then you will break the budget. Moderation is the answer. If you are trying to discuss money, friends may become bored or confused since they are not as involved as you are and you have an entirely different standpoint. Keep the peace at work.

Lucky Number

279

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You will be fidgety with the Moon in your sign. Aim to have solidly anchoring friends around who really want to hear what you have to say. Luckily you will have the energy for improving your surroundings. Just move cautiously. Try tact not foot-stamping for best results. Deal with the money later in the day.

Lucky Number

778

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You will be picking up subtle hints of unspoken needs. This can make you caring, but watch that you're not pulled into carrying everyone else's problems. Protect yourself from being drained or getting dragged into activities that don't interest you. At work, you will not be in a mood for indulgence, but don't be too hard on yourself. Be less serious and rigid, and you'll get along just fine. The atmosphere improves later.

Lucky Number

692

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
  Comments  