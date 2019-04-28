Horoscopes for Sunday, April 28, 2019

Aries What a fascinating do or die day! No 'same old, same old' for you. Break out of your old routine and try something different. Don't hesitate to call on your guardian angel if you need help, and don't get down if a friend pays more attention to someone else, because the feeling will pass by quickly. Money comes into focus this evening. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus Everybody is feeling very talkative and sociable today which you may find rather annoying, particularly if there are things you have to do. It's a great time to catch up with old friends or a relative you haven't been in touch with for a while if you can manage it. This is a good day for you career wise, but you need to pay attention to your health. Why not spend some time with friends this evening? Lucky Number 670 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini The emphasis is on travel and education and you may feel like spending the day in the library or surfing the net. Talking to others from different cultures will be especially appealing, though basically you'll be happy just to be a gossip hound and shoot the breeze with anyone who has the time. A problem may arise with a female in the career arena later in the day. Lucky Number 524 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Resolve to come to new arrangements or agreements with close partners over joint finances or your intimate emotional life. It could only be minor adjustments you are looking for, but if you put in the effort it will get everything on a more solid footing. Mars making waves will give you the energy to push. You know it is important to you, but beware a tendency to be a little too sharp. You could hurt sensitive feelings. Lucky Number 156 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Whether at home or at work, seek out the support of mates who can be there for you. Give a wide berth to grumblers, gripes and general bores. Look for the ones you trust, who have been there for you in the past. You will have strong feelings which you are keeping firmly to yourself. Even close companions may find it difficult to know quite what runs below the surface in you today. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo With the Moon in your area of hard work and good health early on, you will be even more practical, self-sacrificing and health conscious than usual. Typically you tend to worry too much about detail. But at least that means you will do everything well the first time, so will not have to backtrack and re-do it all. Nothing will distract you from the essentials. As the day draws on, the ultimate ego satisfaction may come through men or a male individual, or from being in competitive or aggressive situations. Lucky Number 698 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Flamboyant gestures just to prove your point may be causing a stir. Relationships with women will be good, with the Moon shining light on your feelings. If you take care of others, they will be much more likely to respond, though later in the day you may be too emotional or too close to what is going on. Separate your head from your heart before embarking on important conversations. Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Push away aggressive types who are looking argumentative today. Avoid circumstances which are tricky. Find a little corner in the office or at home where you can be in charge of all you survey. Protect yourself from getting railroaded into hasty action and channel your energy in positive directions. Lucky Number 164 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Scattering your energies and getting frazzled is all too likely but not very helpful today. If you can detach your feelings from your thinking you will find it easier to focus and concentrate. Behind your restlessness you do want to take responsibility, so you will find more self-discipline than usual and crack on with essential chores. This should rub off onto others, who will pitch in with more enthusiasm. Spend time at home or with family tonight. Lucky Number 100 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Going to one extreme or the other where cash is concerned is not helpful. If you scrimp you'll feel deprived, but if you give yourself the goodies of life without limits then you will break the budget. Moderation is the answer. If you are trying to discuss money, friends may become bored or confused since they are not as involved as you are and you have an entirely different standpoint. Keep the peace at work. Lucky Number 279 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius You will be fidgety with the Moon in your sign. Aim to have solidly anchoring friends around who really want to hear what you have to say. Luckily you will have the energy for improving your surroundings. Just move cautiously. Try tact not foot-stamping for best results. Deal with the money later in the day. Lucky Number 778 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus