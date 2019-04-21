Horoscopes for Sunday, April 21, 2019

Aries Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Christ, the Lamb of God, rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Good for Rams, as it celebrates the Sun passing through the Equinox -- even though because of a complex calculation this year, the Equinox occurred a month ago! The Moon moving into your ninth house of travel and education urges you to aim high in your personal goals. Loving Venus is awakened, so you can be sure that new experiences will have the power to change you. Lucky Number 971 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus The Moon on Easter Sunday enters your eighth house of sex, money, and power, stirring up strong emotions. Some of you may not be comfortable with the depth and intensity of your most basic feelings, but you must allow them to come to the surface if you are to understand them. Everyone has a shadow side which must be faced. Honor your darker feelings in an effort to be whole. Christians believe that Christ rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Lucky Number 215 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini It's Easter Sunday and the Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, placing the focus on others in your life. As much as you would like to think you don't need anyone else, even the Mercurial One needs the stability and comfort of someone dependable. Unfortunately, this means that you may need to settle down a bit yourself, something that doesn't always come naturally to the Twins. Christians believe that Christ rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the transformation to new life of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness at the Equinox. Lucky Number 171 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer The Moon slips into your sixth house of health and service, bringing up health issues this Easter Sunday. How long has it been since you had a thorough physical examination? You can't remember? Why not take up Yoga or a similar discipline so that you can learn the language of your earthly vessel. Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Jesus Christ rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. The Equinox traditionally carries this sense of new life even for the non-religious among us. Lucky Number 932 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo The Moon lights up your fifth house of creativity and romance. It is time to have fun before things turn more serious tomorrow. Of course, things could turn more serious because you have too much fun, but you won't do anything naughty, will you? You can find the joy in even the darkest corners of your life, as Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Christ, the Lion of Judah, rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Good for Lions, who are ruled by the Sun! Lucky Number 188 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Make your home your own private sanctuary as the Moon crosses into your fourth house of home and family. Clear up any misunderstandings by opening the lines of communication today; if you don't, you may find yourself in hot water by tomorrow. You need to let go of attitudes that keep you from growing. Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Jesus Christ, son of the Virgin, rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Lucky Number 085 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra The truth comes out as your need to talk about your life grows stronger today. Polite conversation will not satisfy, so look for those who are comfortable with emotional and personal discussions. You are going through many changes, altering the very way you see the world and your place in it. Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Christ, the Lamb of God, rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Lucky Number 659 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Your second house of personal finances is activated by the Moon as it forms a lovely aspect with Venus today. You may have to struggle to regain your financial balance, but like the Phoenix you rise above the ashes. By tomorrow you should have everything well in hand and be back on your way to the top. For now, set an even and moderate pace for the day. Romance is favoured. Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Christ rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius The optimistic Archer is ready to aim high as the restless Moon enters your first house of personality; most of you will be ready to take on the world by this afternoon. In fact, your confidence may grow to the point of mania, so be sure to do an occasional reality check throughout the day. Otherwise, let your creativity and natural power flow. Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Christ, the Lamb of God, rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Lucky Number 812 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn You may need to slow down as the sensitive Moon slides through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today. Your lunar low cycle has begun, so make an effort to recharge your spiritual batteries. Be sure to get enough rest and to surround yourself with the things that help you to relax. You may be unusually tense during the next twenty four to forty eight hours. Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Christ, the Lamb of God, rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Lucky Number 317 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius The restless Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, helping you switch gears today. Even if you are all business in the morning, by afternoon you are ready to take time out for fun. Take the time to connect with your favorite people, finding out what is important to them now. Don't procrastinate when it comes to love and support. Easter Sunday marks the date when Christians believe that Christ, the Lamb of God, rose to new life, after three days in the tomb. This is the celebration of the renewal of the Sun of Righteousness, as he overcame the darkness. Lucky Number 098 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer