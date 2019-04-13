Horoscopes for Saturday, April 13, 2019

Aries The productive Moon swans into creative, dramatic Leo and your fifth house of romance and pleasure today. Even if you're stuck behind a desk from nine to five, make room in your life for playtime. All work and no play is sure to make the Ram cranky, so find a way to wiggle your toes and dance in your seat if you must. Children also need your attention, so give it generously. Lucky Number 404 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus The restless Moon slides into your fourth house of home and family, so many Bulls will find today to be a series of struggles, first with your responsibilities to your job and then with your responsibilities at home. Finding a balance will be difficult, but it is important for you to make time for yourself. Otherwise, you may end up blowing a fuse. Lucky Number 465 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini After a day of financial focus the restless Moon enters dramatic Leo and your third house of communication. Many of you will be ready to speak up if you have kept quiet lately; go ahead and share your views. The pace of life may quicken during the next two days, keeping the Twins busy. A secret message you receive late tonight may have romantic overtones. Could it be you have a secret admirer? Lucky Number 760 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer The Moon moves into your second house of personal finances today, making this a good time for you to take inventory of your resources. You may find that some of your money is being wasted in mysterious ways; check your bills to make sure that there are no false charges. You will need to organize and manage your money wisely over the coming months in order to prosper. Lucky Number 527 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo As the Moon enters Leo, your first house of personality, you will be able to make your grand entrance. Your natural charm and charisma will be increased with the Moon's passage through your sign, so enjoy the attention. However, do be aware of how your significant other may be feeling at this time. He or she may need more attention than you have been giving lately. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo After a few hours of fortunate opportunity and fun with friends, the Moon slips into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, beginning your lunar low cycle. You may find that you have less energy and wish to spend more time alone; this is natural, so honor your need to rest. Find ways to recharge your spiritual batteries and refresh your soul now. Scented candles and soft music can help soothe you after a long day's work. Lucky Number 883 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra The restless Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, giving you plenty of social opportunities. However, the chance of deception or confusion among friends during the next two days is high, so try to keep things light and impersonal. A difference of opinion or an inappropriate sexual attraction may be contributing to tension in your social circle. Lucky Number 459 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio After a day or two of romance and pleasure, lit up by an excellent opportunity, the Moon slips into your tenth house of career and reputation, increasing the pressure on you at work. Misunderstandings with superiors and confusion among authority figures may cause you grief. Make sure you are clear in all your communications. Maintain your balance by finding time for yourself as well as your responsibilities. Lucky Number 501 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius If the intensity has been a bit wearing lately, you'll be delighted to learn that the Moon moves into your ninth house of travel and philosophy today, stimulating different scenes and ideas. The opinions and beliefs of others are likely to become more prominent in your life over the next two days, and this may not be very pleasant. Try to listen more and speak less as you find out more about the world around you. Lucky Number 865 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn The Moon swans into regal Leo, your house of money, sex and power, calling your attention to the balance of power in your life. This is often reflected in your sex life and your shared finances. There may be some confusion concerning your personal resources and the resources you share; it won't hurt for you to be conservative in your accounting tonight. Lucky Number 906 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius All work and no play makes Jack a dull cabbage, but the restless Moon enters dramatic Leo and your seventh house of significant others, turning your attention to your closest relationships. The next two days or so may prove to be critical in matters of love and war, so ground yourself well now. Avoid misunderstandings and confusion by speaking up about your perceptions and expectations. Guard against deception. Lucky Number 325 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini