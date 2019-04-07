Horoscopes for Sunday, April 7, 2019

Aries A certain person really turns on the emotional pressure today, doing their best to manipulate you into obeying their commands or giving them the affection or attention they want. It will be difficult to resist them, yet you'll feel angry at being forced to fulfil this person's needs through such an unsubtle and heavy-handed strategy. Do you dare to stand up to them? Lucky Number 707 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Grab some paper and jot down whatever comes into your head. You'll enjoy organizing your thoughts enough to put them on paper, and some great ideas could be born as a result. However, this isn't the day to judge them because you don't have enough objectivity right now. Besides, evaluating your ideas at this stage will simply make them stop flooding through your mind. Lucky Number 366 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini If you want to keep something a secret, you shouldn't breathe a word about it to a soul today. It will be tempting to drop hints but that could lead to disaster when someone either guesses what you're talking about or persuades you to spill the beans. And it's no good confiding in someone, either, because they may also fail to keep your secret to themselves. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer A friend has a lot to say for themselves today. In fact, they may have too much to say, as you'll soon notice when they keep jabbering on and don't let you utter more than a few words. Does it really matter and is it worth getting in a stew about? Put yourself back in a good mood by devoting some time to an enjoyable hobby or see what's happening in your favourite club. Lucky Number 256 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Someone is full of advice - the question is whether you want to listen to it, because once this person starts talking they may not know when to stop. You'll hear all about their experiences and it will be difficult to extricate yourself if you're supposed to be doing something else. If you've got to meet a deadline you'll find it easiest to concentrate if you're left alone. Lucky Number 738 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Someone is very chatty today. It's good fun to listen to them at first, especially if they're talking about their holidays or intellectual topics, but you can have too much of a good thing as you'll discover before too long. On the other hand, maybe you're the one who's doing all the talking? If so, try to shut up and let the other person get a word in edgeways every now and then. Lucky Number 220 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Someone is taking things much too seriously today. It's as though they've lost their sense of humor and are being ultra-intense. Bear this in mind when talking to them because they need careful handling. Alternatively, you might get churned up about past hurts and problems that come to the surface once again, making you feel wretched or defensive. Lucky Number 592 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio The astrological accent is firmly on your relationships at the moment. You'll enjoy being with some of the people in your life, or perhaps you'd prefer to be with one very special person. There's an intensity to your feelings that may take you by surprise, especially if you're usually the one who takes pride in keeping heavy emotions at bay. Well, today you're completely wrapped up in your emotions and the experience is quite an education for you. Lucky Number 678 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Feelings are running high for a certain person today, making them difficult to deal with. They seem to be overheating emotionally, so they're intense, obsessive and easily upset. But maybe they really do have something to be upset about? It may be a pain to listen to them ranting on but they need to let off steam to someone. Lucky Number 170 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn The domestic atmosphere is highly charged today, making it difficult to be around the rest of the family or your housemates for long. Perhaps someone is brooding over something they feel strongly about and expecting special treatment as a result. You may also have to cope with painful memories that swim back into the forefront of your mind and leave you struggling to cope with the day's events. Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius There's a strong emphasis on your family and domestic life, and someone can't stop talking. It's OK if you don't have anything better to do except listen, but it will be a pain in the neck if you're trying to get on with whatever is on your personal agenda. All the same, you may also have your chatty moments, especially when talking about the past. So bear this in mind if you see everyone's eyes glazing over while you're rabbiting away! Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius