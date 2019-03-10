Horoscopes for Sunday, March 10, 2019

Aries
Most Rams will feel relatively good today as the Moon continues through your sign. As the day draws on, the changing Moon enters your second house of personal values and finances, meeting up with inspirational Uranus and imaginative Neptune. Ideas for a better financial future may be on your mind, so make sure the emphasis is more on the taking action part rather than the dream.
Lucky Number240
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You are coming from a position of strength whether you know it or not today. With the compelling Moon gracing your first house of personality, you have the power to persuade others to your point of view .Bulls are by nature determined and long-term thinkers so go ahead and reveal your own particular genius.
Lucky Number746
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The changing Moon enters Taurus and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to slow down. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so plan a restful evening for yourself. Turn off your telephone's ringer and draw a warm bubble bath to soothe your tensions away. You may find you have prophetic visions as the intuitive Moon links up with psychic Neptune as you sleep.
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
A determined tone dominates the start of the day as the Moon continues through fiery and your tenth house of career and status. Be mindful of your manners if you want to make a good impression. Those in authority over you may be a bit testy, so you might to consider doing a bit of boot licking. Later in the day brings a focus on your hopes and dreams, so spend some time with the gang and brainstorm.
Lucky Number754
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
If the weather permits, this is the kind of day for flying kites .Imagine that it is you soaring above the clouds as you guide your kite through the air; imagine what sort of freedom you would have if you could fly! While you are at it, don't be afraid to dream of a better future for yourself. Get outside and do something exhilarating, even if it's just taking a walk down a garden path.
Lucky Number225
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Most of you will feel instantly lighter as the changing Moon enters Taurus and your ninth house of travel, education, and adventure. All your dreams and wishes will keep you several feet off the ground this evening .Go ahead and indulge in a bit of escapism, whether you get lost in role-playing games, like to read books about faraway places, or prefer movie magic.
Lucky Number320
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Your business partner, spouse or best friend may not want to share you today and this could cause problems, as your job is taking much of your energy. Try not to fight: the real problem is that you haven't been able to talk lately, so make time for togetherness if you want the course of love to run smoothly.
Lucky Number706
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The Moon moves from your sixth house of service to your seventh house of partnerships, placing the emphasis on your responsibilities to others. The way you relate to others will ultimately change as your relationships demand that you take big, ambitious steps.
Lucky Number456
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
This is a great day for taking care of yourself, body and soul .Pledge to only eat food that is good for you, listen only to music that makes you feel better, and spend time with people you enjoy. If you have to work today, you may have to wait until after your shift ends to follow the last suggestion. Tonight, buy fresh flowers and have a love affair with yourself.
Lucky Number471
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Today's mood is much lighter as the Moon enters earthy Taurus and your fifth house of romance and creativity. You'll notice the improvement as people are less likely to be impatient and demanding and are more open to having a good time. This evening you should kick back and enjoy something that is pure entertainment. Cut yourself some slack.
Lucky Number806
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, turning your emotions inward. You can tap into your spiritual strength late in the day as Mars links up with mystical Neptune, reminding you that life is one great cycle that you're eternally connected to. Spend time recharging your spiritual batteries as tomorrow may be considerable more stressful.
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
As the changing Moon enters your third house of communication, it may seem as though your life is speeding up. Towards the end of the day, it will seem as though you have more to do than when you began your morning. It will be easy to make mistakes if you rush as cloudy Neptune adds a hint of confusion. Meditation and relaxation will benefit you greatly tonight.
