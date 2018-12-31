Horoscopes for Monday, December 31, 2018

Aries
Aries is always striving for more, but the Cosmos commands you to party! Aries loves a challenge and are dynamic, creative people with strong leadership qualities. However, they can be impatient and often have big egos, which can make others think they are arrogant and over-bearing. When making your New Year resolutions, keep this in mind: you just need to be more receptive to others' ideas and opinions. Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings that you have. Have a great night!
Lucky Number850
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Introspection is needed today as you choose next year's path and bid the year farewell. The only boundaries that exist are those you set yourself. Let someone else have their way, and surprise the daylights out of them: the paddock is big enough to accommodate others too. Bulls are tenacious and hard working, but stubbornness is your downfall. Make New Year's resolutions that are within your grasp and give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings that you have. Pleasure-loving Taurus can party hard tonight!
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
It may be hard to get attention today, but not tonight! Take time during the day for some serious soul searching and to review the highs and lows of the past year. The Twins are entertaining, witty and communicative, but tend to be flighty and crumble under pressure. Make new resolutions that you stand a good chance of sticking to: 'A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.' Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings that you have. Tonight you ARE the party!!
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
It's time to review the events of the past year and make resolutions that are realistic. A Scorpio Moon should bring good times into your life, if only for a few days. This is a time to reunite with friends and rejuvenate your spirit. Connections happen naturally and nothing is too good for your guests. Cancerians are loyal, creative and home-loving but are often too emotional, which clouds your their judgement. Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings that you have. Party hard!
Lucky Number678
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
There's a fine line between healthy self confidence and extreme egoism. Review the events and your reactions to them over the past year: could you have done things differently? The Lion is a fearsome, majestic creature and is a natural leader, but you can only be great if this is tempered with humility. Overconfidence may be your downfall. Think how unnecessary classic Greek tragedy would have been, if the hero or heroine had only heeded the chorus. Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings that you have. Now get out there and party!!
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You are entering a mysterious stage, dear Virgo. You may not mean every word you say, but your audience doesn't have to know this. Remember your human heritage, even as the stars rattle the cage of your animal instincts. Pick over the bones of the year and see if you could have done things differently. Virgo is communicative, orderly and intellectual but you can be hypercritical. Make a resolution to be more tolerant and even though you love detail, try to see the bigger picture in future. Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings that you have. Have fun tonight!
Lucky Number638
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
The Moon and Venus in Scorpio put you in a great mood and give you a positive outlook. As you bid the year farewell, take time to reflect on events and people that 2018 brought. Librans have a strong sense of justice and good taste, and can always see another's point of view. On the downside you procrastinate, and worry to much about what others think. Take this into account when making your New Year's Resolutions. Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings that you have and have a great party!
Lucky Number340
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Love of arts and leisure may carry you into the new year as if it were your own private kingdom. Your closest friends and neighbors are charmed and blessed by your presence. Scorpions are incisive, passionate and controlled, but they are inclined to be jealous and introverted sometimes. Resolve to work on these weaknesses in the new year. Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings you have. Have a festive dinner or party tonight with loved ones
Lucky Number200
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
You're in the mood to be stubborn. As far as you're concerned, right and wrong are inflexible at the moment. If you're dealing with someone who's another Fire Sign, this won't be the easiest of times. Sagittarians are outgoing, have a great love of travel and adventure and a deep fascination for matters of the higher mind and spirituality. The flip side is that you can offer suffer from 'Foot In Mouth' syndrome, so next year, try to think before you speak. Give thanks to the Universe for your many blessings and have a wild time this evening!
Lucky Number582
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Your expenses are covered, whether through your own good judgement or your host's generosity. Capricorn is hard working and loyal, but also very ambitious but remember: getting ahead isn't everything. As you say goodbye to 2018, think about the things you've done to get where you are now - your sense of insecurity could cause you to do things you may regret later. Resolve to work on this weakness in the New Year. Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings you have and have a fantastic time tonight!
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
While it may be important to prove yourself to the people you care about, there's a fine line between fact and fiction, pleasure and pain. Criticism can be a good opportunity for reflection and change, as the old year dies and the new one is born. Aquarians are charming, universally loved, strong willed and unconventional. Your weakness lies in emotional detachment - you can fool most of the people most of the time, but you don't fool some of us. Give thanks to the Universe for your many blessings. Have a great year and a great night!
Lucky Number787
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Why pretend to be something you really aren't? Pisceans are sympathetic, sociable, sensitive and artistic but they can be real martyrs when they put their mind to it. It's fun to be tragic and wounded, but it's wearing a bit thin on your long-suffering friends and relatives! Work on your shortcomings next year, because you have so much to offer the world. Give thanks to the Universe for the many blessings you have.It's an ideal New Year's Eve, so let your hair down !
