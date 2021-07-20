Miami Herald Logo
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

1. The Cellist by Daniel Silva - 9780062834911 - (Harper)

2. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin - 9781501136016 - (Threshold Editions)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

4. Landslide by Michael Wolff - 9781250830036 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. Frankly, We Did Win This Election by Michael C. Bender - 9781538734810 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Spark by Vi Keeland - 9781951045517 - (C Scott Publishing Corp)

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman - 9780735220706 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller - 9780593329849 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber - 9781984818799 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Come Together by Marie Force - 9781952793196 - (HTJB, Inc.)

