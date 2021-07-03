Friday Sports in Brief

MLB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden praised sports’ ability to heal and bring a nation together in a time of crisis as he hosted the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday.

The Dodgers, who captured the title by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last October, were the first team to be honored at the White House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first since Biden took office.

“I think what we discovered is that we need sports more than we ever realized,” said Biden, who praised baseball as an important totem of normalcy in “one of the most challenging years” in the nation’s history.

The president saluted the Dodgers as “a lot more than a baseball club, they are a pillar of American culture.” He also praised the team for using its stadium as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

The ceremony marked the latest step in the White House’s efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation’s emergence from the pandemic. More than 50 members of the team attended the East Room event as well as a number of political heavyweights with California ties, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time in the 20th anniversary season of “Hard Knocks.” HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10.

The Cowboys are the first team to make three appearances on the training camp documentary series. The first was in 2002 and most recent was in 2008.

“America, America’s game and America’s Team had a tough 2020. I feel like this is a perfect happenstance of football, the Cowboys and hopefully the country,” said NFL Films’ Ken Rodgers, the senior coordinating producer of “Hard Knocks.” “I’m sure the Cowboys want to put their difficult season behind them more than anyone.”

Dallas went 6-10 last season in Mike McCarthy’s first year as coach. Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a dislocated right ankle and compound fracture that forced him to miss the final 11 games.

Prescott’s return from injury will be one of the storylines to watch, as well as how McCarthy can rally a team to believe in him and his staff.

The show is also likely to feature running back Ezekiel Elliott along with wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. On defense, first-year coordinator Dan Quinn tries to mold a group that includes defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebackers Jaylon Smith and Micah Parsons, who was picked in the first round in April’s draft.

GOLF

DETROIT (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

The PGA Tour made the announcement just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. The PGA Tour, though, does not test fully vaccinated players.

“I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others,” he said in a statement. “I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible.”

Matsuyama shot an even-par 72 on Thursday, playing with PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

Mickelson and Fowler were informed of Matsuyama’s positive test shortly before they began play Friday. According to the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 protocols, Mickelson and Fowler were not subject to contact tracing.

“It’s certainly unsettling to know that I spent the entire day that close,” Mickelson said. “But also as I look back, I know that I kept my distance from everybody.

“I’m very sorry that that happened to him and I hope he’s able to play the British. I also hope that Rickie and his caddie, Joey (Skovron) and myself and my brother that we’re OK, too.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Richt, who guided the Bulldogs for 15 seasons and closed out his coaching career at alma mater Miami, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I have been waddling around lately and people have been asking me what’s wrong,” he wrote Thursday. “I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

The 61-year-old Richt said he is relying on his deep faith to cope with the condition.

“Truthfully I look at it as a momentarily light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven,” he wrote. “Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease.”

Richt said he intends to continue in his role as an analyst on the ACC Network.

Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that causes shaking, stiffness and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination. The symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time, and often include difficulty talking. While there is no cure, medication can help alleviate the symptoms.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson has withdrawn from the NBA draft and announced he would return to Kansas for his sophomore season, providing more experience on the wing for a rebuilt team that should begin among the top five in the nation.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Wilson averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds last season, helping the Jayhawks reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson said he received “great feedback from the teams” during the NBA draft process, and he learned from scouts what he needs to work on for next season. He plans to rejoin the Jayhawks soon for informal workouts ahead of the season.