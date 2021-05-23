Lux stars as Dodgers beat Giants 11-5 for 8th straight win

Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk celebrates his two-run home run with Teoscar Hernandez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Julio Urías drove in three runs to help back his gem on the mound, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the San Francisco Giants 11-5 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.

Urías (7-1) struck out 10 over six stellar innings to beat San Francisco for the first time in 10 career starts and 16 appearances after three no-decisions in 2020. He hit a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the Dodgers’ seven-run third that chased Anthony DeSclafani (4-2) after 54 pitches.

Lux hit his second career slam after his first came Tuesday against Arizona. Max Muncy hit a full-count homer in the fourth, going deep for a second straight day.

Austin Slater hit a two-run homer for San Francisco, which lost its third straight game following a five-game winning streak.

PADRES 9, MARINERS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and San Diego beat Seattle to sweep a nine-game homestand.

The 22-year-old Tatis sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a sunny afternoon when he drove a 1-0 pitch from Robert Dugger to the base of the batter’s eye in straightaway center field with one out in the seventh. It was his 13th homer this season and his second career grand slam.

Tatis also hit a 441-foot home run into Petco Park’s second deck leading off the second and singled in the go-ahead run during a three-run rally in the sixth.

Yu Darvish (5-1) pitched seven strong innings to win his second straight start. Anthony Misiewicz (2-3) got the loss.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 4

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied for its 10th straight win.

The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to send Toronto to its fifth straight loss.

After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena before walking Yandy Díaz to load the bases.

Bergen entered and Meadows worked a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches, tying the score. Margot walked on five pitches to put Tampa Bay ahead and Brosseau walked on four pitches.

Josh Fleming (4-3) got the win, and recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth for his first save.

YANKEES 5, WHITE SOX 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Yankees overcame Aroldis Chapman’s first blown save on the way to their sixth straight win.

Jameson Taillon completed a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation. But pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn sprinted around the bases after tying it at 4 with his one-out homer in the ninth.

It was the first blown save by Chapman (4-0) in 12 chances this year.

Clint Frazier singled off Aaron Bummer (0-3) leading off the bottom half, and then stole second as Brett Gardner struck out. DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked and Tyler Wade reached with an infield hit on a slow roller to second.

Hendriks relieved to face Judge, who missed the first pitch, then took four balls for the first walk-off RBI of any kind in his big league career.

New York moved a season-high nine games over .500 at 28-19. The Yankees are 23-9 since their 5-10 start.

AL Central-leading Chicago (26-19) has lost three straight for the first time this year.

BREWERS 9, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, powering Milwaukee to the win.

Yelich, who has been hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Wong, who returned to the lineup after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning on Friday, grounded to second in the eighth, falling a home run shy of the Brewers’ first cycle since Yelich in 2018, also against the Reds.

Jesse Winker hit a solo homer in the third for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos connected for a two-run shot in the ninth. Luis Castillo (1-7) allowed five runs in five innings.

Winker became the first Reds batter with five homers in a three-game series since Willie Greene from Sept. 24-26, 1996, against the Cubs. Winker went deep three times on Friday, but the Brewers took the last two in the weekend set.

Brad Boxberger (1-1) got the win.

RANGERS 3, ASTROS 2, 10 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García’s infield single scored automatic runner Nick Solak in the 10th inning, giving the Rangers a victory over the Astros and a sweep of their Texas rivals.

It was the second game-ending hit in the 10th in the three-game series for García after a three-run homer in the opener. He also went deep twice during Saturday’s 8-4 victory.

The series was a strong response by the Rangers to a 1-9 stretch that included a four-game sweep by the Astros last weekend in Houston.

Jose Altuve had two hits for the Astros, extending the longest hitting streak in the majors this season to 17 games.

John King (5-3) got the win, and Ryan Pressly (2-1) was charged with the loss.

PHILLIES 6, RED SOX 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out a career high-tying 12, and Philadelphia stopped a four-game skid.

Brad Miller hit a three-run homer as the Phillies averted a sweep and snapped Boston’s four-game win streak.

Wheeler (4-2) allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings. He retired 17 straight batters after a leadoff single.

Franchy Cordero and Rafael Devers homered for Boston. Eduardo Rodríguez (5-3) allowed four runs in four-plus innings.

ANGELS 6, ATHLETICS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Angels avoided a sweep.

Los Angeles won for just the second time in seven games since three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain. It trailed 4-1 after five innings.

Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, and Shohei Ohtani tied the game with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh. Raisel Iglesias (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Matt Olson and Seth Brown homered for AL West-leading Oakland, which had won four of six. Deolis Guerra (1-1) was charged with the loss.

BRAVES 7, PIRATES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta's three homers.

Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates.

Braves left-hander Max Fried (2-2) allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. It was his fourth consecutive start allowing only one run.

Pittsburgh right-hander JT Brubaker (3-4) allowed seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

MARLINS 5, METS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings, retiring his last 14 batters, and collected his first major league hit and RBI during Miami's five-run second inning.

Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets (21-19), who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing.

Poteet (2-0) allowed three hits and walked none. Jesús Aguilar and Jazz Chisholm each had a run-scoring single for the Marlins.

New York's Jordan Yamamoto (1-1) lasted four innings in his first start of the year and his first against his former team. He left the game with right shoulder soreness.

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning, and Washington completed a three-game sweep.

Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run.

Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hits. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.

Baltimore has dropped six straight and 13 of 15. Matt Harvey (3-5) lost his fourth consecutive start.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 5, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, lifting Minnesota to the victory.

Garlick entered the game in right field in the seventh as a replacement for Max Kepler, who hit his 13th career homer at Progressive Field in the fourth, also a three-run shot.

Cleveland tied the game in the ninth when Jordan Luplow, replacing injured Franmil Reyes in the cleanup spot, brought home the tying run with a squeeze bunt.

The Twins responded quickly against Karinchak (2-1). Luis Arraez was the automatic runner at second base, and Josh Donaldson walked. Garlick homered to center field on a 3-2 pitch.

Hanser Robles (1-1) got the win. Tyler Duffey pitched the 10th for his first save.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Royals to the victory.

Kansas City was held to three hits until the ninth, when Whit Merrifield led off with an infield single before Santana connected against Michael Fulmer (3-3).

Kyle Zimmer (3-0) struck out three in two hitless innings for the win.

Royals manager Mike Matheny was ejected for the second time this season for arguing in the sixth.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Colorado the win.

Story connected on a 1-1 curveball from Stefan Crichton (0-3), completing a sweep of the Diamondbacks. It was his fifth homer of the season, and he celebrated by tossing his helmet in the air as he rounded the bases.

Josh Fuentes had two doubles and Daniel Bard (2-3) pitched the ninth to get the win.

Pavin Smith homered for Arizona, which has lost eight in a row and 13 straight on the road.

Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Widener departed in the second inning with right groin discomfort after allowing an unearned run on Story’s RBI single.

CUBS 2, CARDINALS 1, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jávier Báez hit a two-run homer in the 10th to break a scoreless tie and propel Chicago past St. Louis.

Báez hit the second pitch he saw from Alex Reyes (2-1) 417 feet onto the center field batter’s eye for his 11th home run of the season. It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season.

Craig Kimbrel (1-2) recorded the final four outs to improve Chicago’s record to 4-4 in extra inning contests.

Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly to lead off the bottom of the 10th on a night St. Louis went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.