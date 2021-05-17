Pacers take on the Hornets for play-in game

Charlotte Hornets (33-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Indiana Pacers (34-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

PLAY-IN GAME: Indiana and Charlotte meet with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets hit the court in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner advances in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Pacers are 20-22 in conference games. Indiana ranks second in the NBA with 27.4 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.7.

The Hornets are 20-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.6 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Holiday is second on the Pacers with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 10.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Sabonis is averaging 20.7 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 20.4 points while adding 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. LaMelo Ball is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 123.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Edmond Sumner: day to day (knee), Caris LeVert: day to day (migraine), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring), Aaron Holiday: day to day (toe).

Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot).