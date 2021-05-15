Los Angeles plays Indiana on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (40-30, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (33-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana.

The Pacers are 13-22 in home games. Indiana is second in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.7.

The Lakers have gone 19-15 away from home. Los Angeles is 19-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Pacers 105-100 in their last matchup on March 12. Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 24 points, and Malcolm Brogdon paced Indiana scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Pacers. Doug McDermott is averaging 15.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Andre Drummond has shot 53.5% and is averaging 11.9 points for the Lakers. Kuzma is averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 122.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 47.3% shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 107.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Edmond Sumner: out (knee), Caris LeVert: out (knee), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring), Aaron Holiday: out (toe).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: out (calf), Alex Caruso: day to day (foot), Anthony Davis: day to day (adductor).