San Antonio plays Sacramento, aims to stop road slide

San Antonio Spurs (31-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (29-37, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to break its four-game road losing streak when the Spurs visit Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 16-20 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 53.4 points per game in the paint led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 12.4.

The Spurs are 16-22 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference allowing just 112 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 120-106 on March 31. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points to help lead San Antonio to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richaun Holmes leads the Kings with 8.5 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 7.3 assists while scoring 21.4 points per game. Dejounte Murray is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 12.6 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 25 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 48.5% shooting.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, seven steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Harrison Barnes: out (adductor), Chimezie Metu: out (back), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (knee), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).

Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).