Utah plays Cleveland, aims for 6th straight victory

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (34-11, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Jazz have gone 19-2 in home games. Utah is second in the NBA with 48.2 rebounds led by Rudy Gobert averaging 13.3.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-17 away from home. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.3 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 117-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 27 points, and Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 13.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 30.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.6 points per game and shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Larry Nance Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 49.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.9% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 99.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (rest).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Jarrett Allen: out (concussion), Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (abdominal/appendicitis), Kevin Love: out (calf).