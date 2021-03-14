Charlotte plays Sacramento, aims for 4th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (15-23, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Hornets have gone 11-8 at home. Charlotte is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Kings are 6-11 on the road. Sacramento ranks second in the NBA scoring 54.8 points per game in the paint led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 11.6.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Kings 127-126 in their last meeting on Feb. 28. P.J. Washington led Charlotte with 42 points, and Buddy Hield paced Sacramento scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon Hayward is averaging 21 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 20.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Fox leads the Kings averaging 23.5 points and is adding 3.4 rebounds. Hield is averaging 18 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 48.9% shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122 points on 50.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Robert Woodard II: day to day (hamstring), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (health and safety protocols).