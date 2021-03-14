Hawks play the Cavaliers on 4-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (14-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into a matchup against Cleveland as winners of four games in a row.

The Hawks are 12-12 in conference matchups. Atlanta is 3-8 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference with 53.8 points per game in the paint led by Andre Drummond averaging 14.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 112-111 in the last meeting on Feb. 23. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 29 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.7 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Sexton is averaging 23.9 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 66.3% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 46.9% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 104.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Darius Garland: day to day (groin), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team).