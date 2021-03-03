Eric Trump is looking to sell his family’s Florida mansion. Got $49 million to spare?

Eric Trump. Archivo

Want to own a piece of Trump real estate? The family has an offer for you.

Eric Trump tweeted a few pictures of a beachfront house in sunny South Florida that could be yours for a little under $50 million.

Just listed in Palm Beach, FL!! 1125 South Ocean Blvd pic.twitter.com/8Cq18kc7uK — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 3, 2021

“Just listed!” trumpets the post with the address, 1125 South Ocean Boulevard.

Zillow’s website says that the eight-bedroom, 11-bath oceanfront property is currently not for sale (time to update, folks). But it does say that the 1956 home was last sold on May 16, 2018, for $18.5 million, so we’re talking major markup.

That was an inside deal, though: Three years ago, former President Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry sold the vacation getaway to an LLC managed by her nephews Jr. and Eric.

The sprawling house with a pool, patio and lots of palm trees has famous neighbors. The patriarch of the clan lives across the street at Mar-a-Lago, and the buyer automatically gets membership to the club.

As per The Palm Beach Daily News, the boys spruced up the place and put it up for rent, asking $100,000 a month, Realtor.com reports.

The listing is held by Lawrence Moens of Moens Real Estate.