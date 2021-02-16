Orchestra rebukes flutist’s statements on virus, election

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has distanced itself from its principal flutist over social media posts she made about the coronavirus vaccine and election fraud.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the orchestra acknowledged the posts made by Emily Skala and publicly rebuked them.

Her statements have questioned the safety of the coronavirus vaccine as well as the efficacy of face masks. She also questioned the authenticity of the presidential election results.

The orchestra stated that it does not condone or support her statements.

“Ms. Skala does not speak for the BSO, nor do her statements reflect our core values or code of conduct grounded in humanity and respect,” the organization said.

BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome said the organization would not comment on any potential disciplinary action because it would a personnel matter.

Skala told The Sun that her posts were not meant to offend.

“My posts are anti-narrative, anti-mainstream media and it’s causing cognitive dissonance. That’s what makes people angry,” she said.

She made a Facebook post that said the coronavirus was “created in a lab at UNC — yes, in North Carolina — and sold to a lab in Wuhan, China and then planted in the marketplace 300 yards away.”