Denver plays Dallas after Jokic’s 29-22 game

Denver Nuggets (9-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (8-8, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Dallas Mavericks after Nikola Jokic's 29-point, 22-rebound showing in the Nuggets' 120-112 overtime win against the Suns.

The Mavericks are 4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.6.

The Nuggets are 7-6 in Western Conference play. Denver averages 45.4 rebounds per game and is 8-4 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 124-117 in the last meeting on Jan. 7. Doncic led Dallas with 38 points, and Jokic led Denver with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 17.4 points per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Doncic is averaging 27.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 11.1 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jokic is averaging 25.8 points and 12.0 rebounds for the Nuggets. JaMychal Green is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 111 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.5% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Dwight Powell: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (injury recovery), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee).