Clippers play the Thunder on 6-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (12-4, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Clippers are 10-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 8-1 when winning the rebound battle and averages 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are 1-6 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers with 5.6 assists and scores 25.4 points per game. Paul George is averaging 23.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.8 points per game and shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Hamidou Diallo is shooting 55.2% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 47.9% shooting.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 107.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Thunder: Josh Hall: out (health and safety protocols), Al Horford: out (personal), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).