Wake Forest, Ga. Tech meet in conference play

Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (5-3, 1-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Georgia Tech in an ACC matchup. Both teams earned home victories in their last game. Georgia Tech earned a 72-67 win over North Carolina on Wednesday, while Wake Forest won 70-62 over Catawba on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Alvarado has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. Alvarado has accounted for 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia Tech has scored 81 points per game and allowed 66.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Wake Forest defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.8 percent, the 16th-best mark in the country. Georgia Tech has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through eight games (ranked 251st).

