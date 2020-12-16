UC Irvine plays LMU

UC Irvine (2-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (3-3)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays UC Irvine in a non-conference matchup. Loyola Marymount won at home against UC Santa Barbara 81-76 on Saturday, while UC Irvine fell 91-56 at Southern California on Dec. 12.

FAB FRESHMEN: UC Irvine's Brad Greene, Dawson Baker and DJ Davis have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Anteaters points this season.BRAD GETS BUCKETS: In five appearances this season, UC Irvine's Greene has shot 57.8 percent.

STREAK STATS: Loyola Marymount has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 73.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Anteaters. Loyola Marymount has an assist on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) across its previous three contests while UC Irvine has assists on 57 of 117 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.6 percent. The Anteaters have averaged 14.2 offensive boards per game.

