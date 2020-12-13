Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

People

Agent: Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89

The Associated Press

LONDON

John le Carre, a spy turned novelist who became the preeminent writer of espionage fiction in English, has died at age 89.

Le Carre's literary agency, Curtis Brown, said Sunday that he died in Cornwall, southwest England on Saturday after a short illness. The death was not related to COVID-19.

Born David Cornwell, le Carre worked for Britain's intelligence service before turning his experience into fiction in works including “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy” and “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.”

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

People

Conference play starts for Rutgers, Maryland

December 13, 2020 3:32 PM

People

Ex-Yankee Linz, key player in ’64 harmonica flap, dies at 81

December 13, 2020 3:31 PM

People

Marquette, Creighton start conference play

December 13, 2020 3:32 PM

People

Event planned at Alabama Capitol for Electoral College vote

December 13, 2020 3:32 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service