Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

People

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Ron Klain, chief of staff to President-elect Joe Biden; Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the government’s coronavirus vaccine effort.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Slaoui.

___

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump; CVS CEO Larry Merlo; Symone Sanders, adviser to Biden's transition team.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Slaoui; Jen Psaki, adviser to Biden’s transition team; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; John Bolton, former national security adviser to Trump.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

People

Sheriff fires deputy for use of force, defends second deputy

November 20, 2020 5:56 PM

People

John Daly returns to skeleton, wins Day 1 of US team trials

November 20, 2020 5:05 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service