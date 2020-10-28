Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

Oct. 28

The Daily News on trick-or-treating during Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic:

There is something special about Halloween that has caused it to retain its popularity from generation to generation.

Halloween is a fun time, especially for kids.

Temperatures have begun to cool, leaves are showing an array of colors and kids shop with their parents and friends to pick out costumes they want to wear on the day, which this year is Saturday.

Children absolutely love Halloween, and for good reason. Treats, spooks and costumes have their appeal.

Kids can dress up as an action figure, a movie star, a comedian or wear the classic Jason and Michael Myers masks that never seem to get old. While getting ready to head out trick-or-treating, they also can have a grand time watching some of Bowling Green native John Carpenter’s classic horror films such as “Halloween” and all its sequels, “The Fog,” “The Thing” and other scary movies.

While we wish kids in Bowling Green a great Halloween, we also want them to be careful walking door to door. Motorists are cautioned to drive extra slowly on Halloween during trick-or-treating hours, which this year will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in both Warren County and the city of Bowling Green. We also urge parents to stick to neighborhoods they know.

Young kids, especially, should always be accompanied by a parent or an adult. It is recommended children wear something bright on the front and back of their costumes so drivers will notice them. Trick-or-treaters should be aware of their surroundings at all times and stay together with their parents or group.

And this year, of course, trick-or-treating will potentially be a much different experience, since many parents and residents will adapt their participation to adhere to coronavirus guidelines. Some homes might choose to remain dark, and in those cases we urge trick-or-treaters to respect the wishes of those who do not want to be visited. Other homeowners might choose to simply leave candy on the front porch, in which case we hope trick-or-treaters use the honor system and only take as much candy as they would reasonably be entitled to.

Meanwhile, social distancing should be maintained for those who do go door-to-door, and we encourage trick-or-treaters and their families to wear mouth coverings whenever possible. The fact that trick-or-treating is primarily an outdoor event would seem to reduce the risk of transmission, but whenever large numbers of people are involved, it’s best to be cautious.

We wish everyone a fun and safe Halloween. Even with the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an opportunity to experience some semblance of normal life, and that’s something that many people will cherish.

Oct. 23

The Daily Independent on the recent debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden:

After seeing Thursday night’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, we commend the Commission on Presidential Debates on its new rule muting the microphone of the candidate waiting for his turn to speak. The mere possibility of having their microphones muted seemed to keep the candidates respectful of the clock.

However, when the timer was not threatening a shutdown, the talking over one another continued.

Politicians have demonstrated rudeness to one another during debates for decades. Somewhere along the way, the theory that bullying equals domination must have been adopted by both parties. We all know there is no situation in which bullying is appropriate, and interrupting one another on the debate stage serves only to make it impossible for viewers to hear what is being said and keeps the moderator from covering all the subject matter.

There is likely no way to control the bickering short of duct-taping the mouth of one while the other speaks. It’s unfortunately the way politics has devolved over the years. Perhaps society has accepted it because they are politicians with tough skins and they can take it. Maybe we accept it because, sadly, many have little respect for our leaders and we expect the worst. Maybe candidates are so full of passion about the topic they can’t control themselves.

Or maybe individuals feel as though there is little we can do to express our discontent with what happens on a national and international stage.

It’s true, there is little we can do. But we can vote our conscience.

The series of debates was an attempt to inform the public about our choices for president. However, we again learned more about style than substance during debates.

In addition to watching debates, we should put party affiliation aside, read newspaper stories and take in a variety of sources of information if we truly want to learn what candidates’ intentions are. Sure, it requires time and focus, but good, honest government and strong leadership are worth our time.

Oct. 22

The State Journal on voting methods and party affiliation in Kentucky:

Like many Americans, it seems Kentuckians have a preferred way to vote based on their political party affiliation. State Democrats are outpacing their GOP brethren in the number of absentee ballots cast, and Republicans are leading Dems in in-person early voting.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a total of 655,562 absentee ballots were sent out — about 422,000 to Democrats and over 188,000 to Republicans — and 423,223 have been returned. As of Thursday, more than 282,400 of those returned absentee ballots were from Dems compared to roughly 116,000 from Republicans.

“I’m glad that nearly two out of three absentee voters have returned their ballots,” Adams said. “We don’t want postal delays to disenfranchise any voter, and we encourage absentee voters to either mail their ballots back promptly or use the dropboxes we’ve made available to county clerks.”

On the flip side, more Republicans are heading to the polls early for in-person voting, which began last week. So far, more than 197,300 Republicans and over 156,000 Democrats have cast ballots in-person, and it’s a trend that is expected to continue.

“Rather than one Election Day, this year we have 19 election days, so take advantage,” Adams said, adding that early in-person voting is more convenient and will reduce lines at the polls on Nov. 3.

Both county and state officials are preparing for a large voter turnout for the election that will decide the next president, U.S. senator, state legislators, the county jailer, as well as the next mayor and city commission.

If recent elections are any indication Franklin County should once again lead the state in voter turnout. In June’s primary, 75% of the county’s roughly 39,500 voters cast a ballot — much higher than the 55.7% who participated in the 2019 General Election. However, in the past two elections, Franklin County has had the highest voter turnout percentage of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Let’s keep it up. No matter whether you are mailing in an absentee ballot, participating in early in-person voting or heading to the polls on Nov. 3, make sure your voice is heard.

