Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez; former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus; Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President and CEO Raphael Bostic; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law.

