Capitals play the Coyotes, look for 7th straight win

Arizona Coyotes (9-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (13-2-3, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory against Arizona.

The Capitals have gone 5-1-2 in home games. Washington leads the league with 6.5 assists per game, led by John Carlson averaging 1.1.

The Coyotes are 5-2-2 on the road. Arizona has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 78.4% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson leads the Capitals with a plus-14 in 18 games played this season. Evgeny Kuznetsov has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with seven goals and has 10 points. Nick Schmaltz has collected one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Capitals: 9-0-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes Injuries: Jason Demers: day to day (lower body).