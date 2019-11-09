The Latest: Family wants governor to consider new evidence

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas. Supporters for Reed, who's facing lethal injection in less than two weeks for a murder he says he didn't commit, are mounting a final push in the courts and on social media to stop his execution, which is being called into question by lawmakers, pastors, celebrities and the European Union. Ricardo B. Brazziell

The Latest on pressure from lawmakers and celebrities to call of the execution of Rodney Reed in Texas (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

The family of a Texas death row inmate whose conviction has come under new scrutiny say Republican Gov. Greg Abbott needs to grant a reprieve at a rally outside his mansion.

Rodney Reed is scheduled to die later this month for the 1996 killing of a 19-year-old woman in Central Texas. But celebrities such as Beyoncé, religious leaders and Republican lawmakers say Reed's conviction deserves a second look.

Rodrick Reed, Rodney's brother, told supporters outside Abbott's mansion on Saturday that they're asking the governor to consider new evidence in the case.

Neither Abbott nor his office have commented on Reed's case.

Abbott has overseen nearly 50 executions in Texas since becoming governor. He spared a condemned prisoner for the first time last year after the victims' family asked for mercy.

12 a.m.

All eyes are on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and whether he'll allow the execution of a death row inmate to proceed despite pressure from lawmakers and celebrities to call it off.

Supporters of Rodney Reed are set to rally Saturday outside the governor's mansion in the state capital, Austin. Reed is scheduled to die later this month for the 1996 killing of a 19-year-old Stacy Stites.

But new evidence in the case has led a growing number of Texas legislators, religious leaders and celebrities to press Abbott to intervene ahead of the Nov. 20 execution.

Abbott hasn't spoken publicly about Reed's case. Some of his Republican allies who are pushing him to stop the execution say they trust the governor will be deliberative before making a decision.