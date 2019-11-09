John Bolton has book deal, publishing officials tell AP

FILE - In this July 31, 2019 file photo, National security adviser John Bolton speaks to media at the White House in Washington. AP Photo

The Associated Press has learned that former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal.

Bolton departed in September because of numerous foreign policy disagreements with President Donald Trump — on Iran, North Korea and more.

According to three publishing officials with knowledge of negotiations, he reached a deal over the past few weeks with Simon & Schuster. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the deal publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Two say the deal is worth about $2 million. Bolton was represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI Director James Comey and the anonymous Trump administration official whose book, "A Warning," comes out Nov. 19.