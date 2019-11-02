No charges for driver who killed Browns player’s girlfriend

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Authorities say a motorist who struck and killed the girlfriend of Smith will not be charged. Cleveland police said Friday, Nov. 1, that the 47-year-old woman wasn’t impaired, speeding or driving erratically when she struck 26-year-old Petara Cordero in September along Interstate 90. Cordero was the girlfriend of the Browns defensive end. AP Photo

Authorities say a motorist who struck and killed the girlfriend of a Cleveland Browns player will not be charged.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland police said Friday that the 47-year-old woman wasn't impaired, speeding or driving erratically when she struck 26-year-old Petara Cordero in September along Interstate 90. Cordero was the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith.

Police said Smith and Cordero had exited Smith's 2019 Lamborghini after it blew a tire and hit the center median wall. The woman struck Cordero and the Lamborghini's front passenger door.

Cordero was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The news site reports Smith paid $316 in fines and court costs Thursday for a failure to control citation connected to the initial crash.

Cordero gave birth to the couple's daughter just weeks before her death.