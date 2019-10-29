Demolition halted again for building with music legacy

An Atlanta man's fight to save a downtown building where the first country hit song is believed to have been recorded has gotten another chance at survival.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker granted Kyle Kessler a temporary restraining order Friday. A lawsuit to keep the building from being torn down had been dismissed last week. Whitaker says further review of the proposal to demolish the building is warranted.

A developer plans to build a 21-story Margaritaville-themed hotel and restaurant near where the building currently stands.

Part of the building was knocked down in August before crews learned a different judge had issued a temporary restraining order.

Fiddlin' John Carson likely recorded "Little Log Cabin in the Lane" in the building in 1923.