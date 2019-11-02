Davenport area deemed historic for motor, industrial past

An area of Davenport just west of the Government Bridge has been designated a national historic district, a listing that city leaders expect will spur more redevelopment in the area, despite its being flooded this spring.

The 6½-block area was named the Motor Row and Industrial Historic District because in the early 1900s through about 1960, it was an area of businesses catering to cars, including service stations, auto dealerships and tire and auto stores, according to the nomination for listing. It also housed light industry, wholesaling, jobbing and warehousing.

Although the buildings now have other uses, their architecture remains mostly intact and there is a sense of cohesiveness among them, the nomination states. The area qualified for listing because it "was associated with events that made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history," that being its importance in commerce, industry and transportation.

The request for listing on the National Register of Historic Places came from the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Listing is desirable because it makes properties eligible for federal and state historic preservation tax credits that can be used to help finance renovation.

"The tax credit benefits are very significant," Kyle Carter, executive director of the downtown partnership, told the Quad-City Times .

And having a multi-block area designated as historic is a big plus for two reasons: First, even buildings that aren't sufficiently special to qualify on their own merits can the same tax credit-eligible status if they are "contributing" structures to a bigger area.

Second, owning a building in a district that already qualifies as historic eliminates the need for the owner to submit an individual nomination, saving time and money. Compiling an application for the national register demands extensive research, and hiring someone can run into the thousands of dollars.

A project that benefited immediately from the historic designation is the Bucktown Center for the Arts, owned by Y&J Properties. A plan to turn the upper floors of the four-story building into market-rate apartments has been languishing for at least three years because the building didn't qualify for individual listing.

But now that that hurdle has been eliminated, Joe Erenberger, a partner in Y&J, said he expects to submit his tax credit request to the state within a month and, if all goes his way, begin construction in March.

Y&J's current plan is to build 18 market-rate apartments in the building's top two floors. Mid-Coast Fine Arts is leasing the bottom floor with the option to stay and it sub-rents the second floor to artists to use as studio space, Erenberger said.

The project cost is in the $3.5 million range, he said.

Ironically, final notification that the district was accepted onto the National Register came in June when the Motor Row area was still in the throes of flood recovery.

But Carter of the downtown partnership said that that experience should not deter further development.

"No, not at all," he said. "We've made huge gains in that area. It was a setback for sure," but businesses are returning, he said. "Was it a setback? Yes. Does it erase the gains? Not even close!

"There's a lot of activity bubbling," he said. "There's a lot cooking to be proud of."

Businesses that opened in the past several years include The Half Nelson restaurant, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Devon's Complaint Dept. (the former Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel), Armored Gardens barbecue restaurant, Crafted Q-C, the Barrel House and Paradigm Virtual Reality Gaming and Training.

Peterson Paper Co. has been redeveloped into 23 loft apartments.

City leaders first took notice of the power of historic districts and their accompanying tax credit eligibility back in 2003. That's when The Alexander Co. of Madison, Wisconsin, applied for, and secured, listing for the Crescent Warehouse Historic District, a cluster of vacant or underused warehouse buildings with broken windows in an area just north of the new Motor Row. It is bounded by 4th, 5th, Iowa and Federal streets. Listing made redevelopment of the warehouses into apartments eligible for the credits.

Alexander redeveloped five major buildings in that area into 184 apartments, and three other developers followed by converting three others.

"That is when we first saw the potential of having a historic district," Ryan Rusnak, a planner for the city of Davenport, said. "What a powerful tool to spur reinvestment. It has had an absolutely transformational effect on our downtown — absolutely," he said.

As Jennifer James, the Des Moines preservation consultant who compiled the national register nomination wrote: "Due to a new generation of building owners, merchants, and residents, the Motor Row Historic District is undergoing a retail and housing renaissance.

"Once again, the streets bustle with pedestrians, cyclists, and automobiles on their way to places within the district that continue their historic uses as storefront retail establishments with upper-level offices and residences."

In the 1800s, the area now designated at Motor Row and the Industrial Historic District was known informally as Bucktown.

That was because it was a place of ill repute, rife with saloons, dance halls, bawdy theaters, gambling dens and brothels. It was a place where young bucks hung out.

Then, beginning in the early 1900s, business and city leaders decided the vice needed to go and be replaced with respectable businesses.

Historian James said in an email that it "was fascinating to read newspaper accounts of the struggle between supporters of Bucktown saloons, gambling and prostitution that flourished from roughly Perry Street east to the Government Bridge, versus reformers who sought to clean up the 'red light district' that brought notoriety and alcohol-fueled crime to the eastern edge of the central business district.

"In the early 1900s, some reformers built light industrial warehouses and factories (and) new state laws eventually shut down Davenport's 24-hour saloons and related vice, she wrote. "That left land ripe for redevelopment just as the nascent auto industry was beginning to boom in Iowa, resulting in auto dealerships and other auto-related businesses filling in available lots on the eastern edge of downtown."

There followed an era of building for light industry as well as wholesaling, jobbing and warehousing uses. And because of its proximity to the Government Bridge — the only way to get across the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities — the area also sprouted businesses catering to automobiles. Service stations, auto dealerships, tire and auto parts service and stores were built.

The area played an important role in the local automotive industry until about 1959, James wrote in her nomination. That was the year before the opening of Interstate 80 north of town, which led to changes in traffic and retailing patterns, she wrote.

The eastern edge of downtown lost traction with the loss of bridge traffic — until 1936 the Government Bridge was the only way to cross the Mississippi in the Quad-Cities — and destructive floods in the 1950s and 1960s.

As the downtown slowly dried up and moved north, aging buildings in Motor Row slid into disrepair, and the automotive legacy faded.

Without the gas stations and auto dealerships to remind people of "Motor Row," the more salacious moniker "Bucktown" began to reassert itself more recently. When the building at the southwest corner of Pershing Avenue and E. 2nd Street opened in 2005 as an art studio, gallery and workshop space, it was christened the Bucktown Center for the Arts.

But the buildings that housed the saloons and other vice businesses are gone, so "Motor Row" it is.

"There's a civic pride element" with the designation, Carter, of the downtown partnership, said. "History was uncovered that otherwise would have stayed buried."

