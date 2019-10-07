Mexico to pay homage to late crooner José José on Wednesday

A fan holds a Mexican flag while he waits in line outside of the Miami-Dade County Auditorium during a public funeral for the late Mexican singer Jose Jose, Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Miami. AP Photo

The Mexican government says the late crooner José José will be feted at a homage at Mexico City*s Palace of Fine Arts on Wednesday.

The Department of Culture said in a Monday night statement that the program will include participation by the National Symphonic Orquestra and members of the Palace*s Opera Studio.

There will then be a Roman Catholic Mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe, followed by a ceremony at a Mexico City cemetery.

José José died Sept. 28 in South Florida at age 71, and that was followed by disagreement among relatives over where his remains would be laid to rest. His body was cremated in Miami, and it was agreed that half the ashes would remain there and the other half would be brought to Mexico.