Countdown begins for Alabama STAR ID requirement

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday urged people to update their driver's licenses to STAR ID, which will be required next year for air travel.

Ivey and Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Hal Taylor held a press conference on the steps of the Alabama Capitol urging people to get the STAR ID if they think they will need it.

STAR ID is Alabama's version of the federal Real ID program that required states to upgrade the security of their driver's licenses.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, people will need the upgraded IDs — or a passport — to board domestic flights. It will also be needed to enter certain federal buildings.

"The federal deadline is one year from today," Ivey said Tuesday. "Y'all let's not wait to the last minute. Please obtain your STAR ID today."

Ivey said it will be earlier for people to get the STAR ID instead of having to remember to carry a passport every time they fly. The governor held up a copy of her license showing the gold star that identifies it as Real-ID compliant.

Taylor said about 450,000 people in Alabama have gotten a STAR ID.

People will need to show several documents to verify identity, date of birth, Social Security number and address of principal residence to get a STAR ID. A list can be found with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency website .

People will need to go to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency driver's license office, instead of a probate license office, to get the STAR ID identification. Locations and hours are available on the agency's website.

Ivey said her office will be doing multiple reminders over the next year.