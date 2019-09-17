Producer: ‘The Rookie’ co-star’s misconduct claims unfounded

The producer of ABC's "The Rookie" says actress Afton Williamson's claims of on-set misconduct against her weren't substantiated by an independent investigator.

Production company Entertainment One said Tuesday the investigation led it to conclude no unlawful or inappropriate behavior was committed by the co-workers Williamson accused.

In early August, "The Rookie" co-star said she was quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during its freshman year. The crime drama returns Sept. 29 for its second season.

Entertainment One said in a statement the investigation involved about 400 hours of interviews and review of evidence, including video provided to the investigator.

The company said the full report wasn't released for privacy reasons.

A representative for Williamson couldn't immediately be found.