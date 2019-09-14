Virtual reality used to highlight uranium contamination

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2007 file photo, Cheyenne Yazzi hugs her puppy while her mother, Selina, pulls weeds in their backyard in Churchrock, N.M. Activists are using virtual reality technology to focus on areas of the Navajo Nation, like Churchrock, affected by uranium contamination. Brian Leddy

Activists are using virtual reality technology to focus on areas of the Navajo Nation affected by uranium contamination.

The Gallup Independent reports the arts collective Bombshelltoe has collected 360-degree footage of Churchrock, New Mexico, to show how people and the land have changed since a 1979 uranium mill spill.

The project started four years ago after Washington, D.C.-based nuclear policy program manager Lovely Umayam met Navajo activist Sunny Dooley at an event in Santa Fe.

Umayam says the group wanted to use the new technology of virtual reality with the stories to show the impact of uranium mining.

In 1979, a dam on the Navajo Nation near Church Rock broke at an evaporation pond, releasing 94 million gallons (356 million liters) of radioactive waste to the Puerco River.